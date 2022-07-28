LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: South of Eden rocks Stickyz; Keen ‘Coming Home’

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Rob Moore

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4-7 p.m.: Annie Ford & Brent LaBeau (free)

8 p.m.: Trevor Bates, Jess Harp ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

8 p.m-11:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Blackstrap

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Shane Thornton

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1616

6:30 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Cafe Patio, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Joe Bateman

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave.; (501) 320-5715; cals.org/Ron-Robinson-Theater

8 p.m.: A Celebration of what would have been the 65th birthday of Michael Burks with Lance Womack, Gil Franklin, Lynn Fitzgerald, Ron Stambaugh, Amy Garland, Wightman Harris, John Davies, Chuck "Popcorn" Louden, Wayne Sharp and Josh Parks. (Burks, who died of a heart attack at 54, was born in Milwaukee, Wis, but grew up in Camden, where he learned to play blues on electric guitar, and became widely hailed for his abilities. He later signed with Alligator Records and became noted for performances at the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena and the Memphis in May festivals.) ($10)

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.: Ghost Laser

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Frank Foster, with Wyatt Putnam ($20-$35)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ The Library Kitchen & Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jet 420 with DJ P Smooth

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1:30 a.m.: Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac Leo, with Troy G. Guero, Bobbydz, Dudecalledrob, Gibbs Disco, Ronnie, Dougkramerlive, Pineapplebeatz ($10 with glow gear; $12 without)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Surrender Dorothy

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Love and a Revolver, with Markus Pearson Band ($10; $8 advance SRO; $10 at-the-door SRO

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: The Chores, with Collin vs. Adam, HouseTreeHouse

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Big Silver ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Bootleg Royale, with Sonder Ponder ($7)

◼️ Ton's Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987

9 p.m.: Redhanded

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900

8-11:55 p.m.: The Steve Crump Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

7-10 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Akeem Kemp Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Smokey Emerson

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Perry Mason Project

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Trey Stevens

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Peacemaker kickoff party with The Steel Woods, Ella Langley, Joe Stamm (free)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: The Fraze!

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ Elks Lodge #380, 132 Abbott Place; (501) 525-1020

6 p.m.: Pake McEntire

◼️ Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jose Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10:30 p.m.: Forgotten Space – Grateful Dead tribute band ($20 advance; $30 at the door)

HUNTSVILLE

◼️ Sky High Arena, 902 Crossbow Road; (479) 738-1777

10 p.m.: Erin Enderlin

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Highway 124

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; amptickets.com

7 p.m.: Chris Stapleton, with Elle King and Madeline Edwards (sold out)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Fassler Hall

8 p.m.: dudecalledrob

10 p.m.-1 a.m. Stone's Throw after-party

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Southern Frayed

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: R@andom

◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ/VJ G Force

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1:30 a.m.: Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Vincent Neil Emerson, with Lazy Desperados ($5)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Emily Fenton

◼️ Stone's Throw Brewery, 401 E. Ninth St.; (501) 244-9154; stonesthrowbeer.com

4 p.m.: Stone's Throw annual Block on Rock

5-5:45 p.m.: Birds with Teeth

6-6:45 p.m.: Clara McBroom

7-10 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns

FERNDALE

◼️ Music on the Lawn, 27021 Kanis Road; (501) 838-5792

7-10 p.m.: Dan Bodemann

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Tiko Brooks ($8)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ King's Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Cons of Formant ($5)

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 AR Hwy 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Kenny Kidd

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7 p.m.: Sam Allbright

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ @ Primetime, Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Double Shot

◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

3-6 p.m.: Pre-party by Crutchfieldtheband at the Hideaway Stage

7 p.m. For King & Country, with Jonathan Traylor ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live

8-10 p.m.: Cream Machine (Cream tribute band) ($30 advance; $35 at the door)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Mama Tryde

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa, 994 Mountain Harbor Road; (870) 867-2191

7 p.m.: Charlotte Leigh, Barrett Baber

◼️ Front Porch Stage of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Diamond Blues Band

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Ozark Nights

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7:30 p.m.: Encanto: the singalong film concert ($25-$75)

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Depot Park, 320 W. C St.; (479) 967-1437

7 p.m.: Erin Enderlin

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. Hwy 71; (479) 634-3791

6 p.m.: Jumpsuit Jamey & His Can't Wait to Playboys

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870

4-10 p.m.: Synrg ($10 cover until 6 p.m.)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

Houston native and singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen performs Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, with Brent Cobb opening the show. Keen is on his “I’m Coming Home Tour,” marking 41 years of touring. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Melanie Nashan)

◼️ Robinson Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800

7 p.m.: Robert Earl Keen's "I'm Comin' Home Tour" marking 41 years on the road, with Brent Cobb ($39-$79)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:Carl and Phillip Mouton

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Disregard the Moldy Cheese, with Open Kasket, Sustenance

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: classical music

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640

7-10 p.m.: Jason Flores

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's Brewpub

7-11 p.m.: Kroze, with Turquoise Tiger, A Civil Servant

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Telekenetic Yeti, White Hills, Mammoth Caravan ($12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7:30 p.m.: Big Time Rush, with Spencer Sutherland ($30-$400)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Stickyz

8 p.m.: South of Eden, with deFrance ($12; $15 day of show)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Lucero, along with L.A. Edwards, performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $25 for floor and $40 for mezzanine, are on sale at ticketweb.com.

◼️ Chicago performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $49.50 to $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Mannheim Steamroller performs Nov. 23 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith, and tickets, $122-$152, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com

