BASKETBALL

Portis hosting camp, celebrity game

Former Arkansas Razorback and current Milwaukee Buck Bobby Portis is set to bring his annual summer extravaganza back to his hometown of Little Rock.

A youth basketball camp at Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School on Friday will kick off a huge weekend for his foundation. The camp, which costs $25 and includes a T-shirt, will be from 9 a.m. to noon for kids in the first through sixth grades and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders.

Additionally, the Bobby Portis Foundation Community Bowling Event will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Professor Bowl at 901 Towne Oaks Dr. A $5 donation is asked, which will cover shoe rentals and lane fees.

On Saturday, a celebrity basketball game, presented by Portis' Underdog Apparel, will be held at the Jack Stephens Center at 7 p.m. General admission is $10, and gates will open at 6 p.m. And on Sunday, a lunch gala is slated from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Rock Mariott Hotel.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Saturday's game, go to https://linktr.ee/bportistime

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

UA's Fernandez de Oliveira 10th

University of Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, coming off a huge 2021-22 season, was slotted at No. 10 on the preseason PGA Tour University global ranking for the upcoming season.

The top five players in the final standings, released after the final round of stroke play at the 2023 NCAA men's golf championship, will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership. Players who finish sixth through 15th will earn membership on either PGA Tour Canada or PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

The university rankings are a partnership between the World Amateur Golf Rankings and PGA Tour University and they are based on the average performance in Division I team competitions, official PGA Tour events and select DP World Tour events.

Fernandez de Oliveira is 30th in the WAGR rankings after earning All-America honors, winning the South America Amateur and Jackson T. Stephens Cup and leading Team International to the 2022 Palmer Cup victory as the only player on his team with a 4-0 record.

The native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, whose 70.88 stroke average ranked third in Arkansas history, was also runner-up at the Latin America Amateur and a top-five finisher at the European Amateur.

Fernandez de Oliveira was the fourth of seven SEC players in the top 25 of the rankings behind No. 1 Fred Biondi (Florida), No. 3 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and No. 6 Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt).

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services