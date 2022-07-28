Super Quiz: Trendy Words and Expressions

1. Each reporter put a different -------- on the event: (emphasis or interpretation)
2. I try to reduce my use of ---------- plastic cups and bags: (designed to be used only once)
3. If they hope to defeat the champion, they had better bring their --------: (best performance)
4. I -------- every time he uses the word "ain't": (feel disgust or embarrassment)
5. We have scrapped our travel plans in favor of a --------: (a holiday spent at home)
6. The team is on the ------ and will find out tonight if they made the playoffs: (state of uncertainty)
7. You can ---------- the performance from your computer: (receive real-time over the internet)
8. She was still ---------- about her ex-husband's remarriage: (unable to sort out opinions)
9. I felt -------- when he said I shouldn't eat so much: (criticized about physical appearance)
ANSWERS:
1. Spin
2. Single-use
3. A-game
4. Cringe
5. Staycation
6. Bubble
7. Live-stream
8. Conflicted
9. Body-shamed