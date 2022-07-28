Too hot for that

I saw a couple of Mormons in my neighborhood the other day. I assume that's what they were. Two young men. Dark trousers, white short-sleeve shirts, neckties. They were each armed with a book of some sort. My guess was either a Bible or a Book of Mormon. Maybe they had both titles on them between the two of them.

The thing that threw me was that they were both getting out of a used Honda instead of off the traditional bicycles I usually associate their missionaries with. This would make sense. It was 100 degrees in the shade when I ran across those two. Nobody other than contestants in the Tour de France has any business biking in that heat.

Besides, those guys are all on drugs while we may safely assume that the average Mormon proselytizer is not.

So while it would make sense that they venture out in air-conditioned vehicles nowadays, I have no way of verifying this. As far as I know, I am not actually acquainted with any Latter Day Saints. Or if I am, they have not revealed this status unto me, not that it is particularly any of my business to begin with.

I also can't say that I know a lot about the Mormons. I do have a copy of the Book of Mormon that I pretty much--not to put too fine a point on it--boosted from a hotel room in New Orleans of all places. But I have yet to consult it.

Indeed, my only experience with the Mormon faith consists of the young guys that used to come by the old house off Van Buren. Seeing the two Honda-borne apostles the other day reminded me of one encounter in particular.

It was a July evening around dusk, 100 degrees and 200 percent humidity. The usual. I answered a knock on my door to find two Mormon boys on my porch. Two very hot and sweaty Mormon boys. They weren't riding in no Honda that evening.

"Good evening, Sir," one of them said. "Could we give you some information about Jesus?"

"Well, yeah, you can do that," I said. "But before we get started, there are a few things you need to know."

"OK," one of them said. "What do we need to know? I enjoy getting to know people."

"Did y'all happen to go by that big church back there on Woodlawn?" Two nods in the affirmative. "That's where I go to church. See this 'CH' on my shirt pocket? That stands for Catholic High, where I teach on occasion. And I happen to be engaged to a woman who is a deacon in the United Methodist Church."

They both laughed. "Well," one of them said. "I guess we won't be taking up any more of your time then."

They weren't bothering me any. And so I invited them to come in and cool off. Watch a little baseball while I get them some ice water. They took me up on it.

I gave them towels and ice water. As for me, I already had my own particular glass of cold clear liquid prepared before they had arrived. Anyway, it turned out that one of the boys was from South Dakota and the other was from Utah. Young guys in their early 20s. Clearly their internal thermostats were not programmed for a summer evening in Arkansas.

To their everlasting credit, they didn't attempt to preach to this Methodist who was pretty much a captive audience at that point. I can think of a couple of local belief systems whose Earthly representatives would not be able to resist the opportunity to inflict their version of the Gospel upon me if they found themselves in similar circumstances. On the contrary, our conversation that night was mercifully confined to sports, the neighborhood and to how hot it gets around here.

They were grateful for the cold water and the respite from their duties. I enjoyed visiting with a couple of nice young guys. Eventually they got up to leave. We shook hands. A piece of paper was produced from a back pocket.

"Please let me leave you with this," South Dakota said. "Read it at your convenience. There's lots of information in there about us, along with all the ways to get in touch with us."

"Absolutely, you can leave it, son," I said. I guess they couldn't help themselves. I didn't mind. I've had far uglier experiences with foot traffic trying to sell me security systems or cellular plans.

"God bless you," Utah said. "And God bless your fiancée."

"Thank you," I replied. "Y'all be careful."

And off they went into the steamy Hillcrest night. Two by two. Just as Jesus sent out his own disciples.

Like I said, I'm not sure if I actually know any Mormons. But if the two that stopped by my little house on F Street years ago are any indication of their club, they are OK by me.

I just hope that my eyes weren't deceiving me and that their current apostles really do get to make their appointed rounds in air-conditioned vehicles nowadays. Only pros on drugs need to be spending the day on bikes when it is this beastly hot.

Arthur Paul Bowen is a writer and lawyer living in Little Rock.