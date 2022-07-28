Troopers: Man, 43, killed in Hot Springs crash

A 43-year-old Malvern man was killed on U.S. 270 in Garland County on Wednesday after his sports car crashed head-on with an SUV, troopers said.

The driver of the sports car was identified as Jesse R. Evans, who was headed east when the wreck happened shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the SUV, which was headed west on the highway, was identified as a 77-year-old Malvern woman. She and a passenger, an 81-year-old Malvern man, were taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment, troopers said.

According to the report and the investigating officer at the scene, Arkansas State Police Trooper Justin S. Parker, the sports car crossed left of the centerline directly into the path of the SUV.

Parker said at the scene that momentum from the two vehicles, identified as a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette and 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, sent them off the roadway into a deep ditch on the north side of the highway.

Evans was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The report notes it was raining at the time and the roadway was wet.

At least 302 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.