UAPB announces forestry meeting

The second annual Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Joint Regional Conference will be held virtually from 9 a.m-4 p.m. Aug. 30 and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

The free event is co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program, according to a news release.

"The event is geared toward forest landowners and those interested in forestry or forestry management, but anyone is welcome to attend," said Kandi Williams, UAPB Keeping it in the Family outreach coordinator. "Attendees will learn about timely forestry and conservation topics and receive educational resources that can help resolve heirs' property issues and build generational wealth through forestland management."

Guest speakers will include Homer Wilkes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) undersecretary for natural resources and environment; Monica Rainge, USDA deputy assistant secretary for civil rights; Dionne Toombs, acting director for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA); and Thomas W. Mitchell, Boston University law professor.

To register online for the conference, visit https://bit.ly/3byg8XZ. To have the link to the registration form sent to an email address, email williamska@uapb.edu.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.