U.S. offers swap for Griner, Whelan





WASHINGTON -- The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters.

Blinken's comments marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and testified Wednesday at her trial. He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Though it is unclear if the proposal will be enough for Russia to release the Americans, the public acknowledgment of the offer at a time when the U.S. has otherwise shunned Russia reflects the mounting pressure on the administration over Griner and Whelan and its determination to get them home.

It also signals a growing acceptance by the White House of prisoner swaps as resolutions for cases of Americans jailed overseas, particularly after a trade in April that secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed and yielded a much-needed publicity win for the administration.

"We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, to move us toward a resolution," Blinken said.

President Joe Biden, who authorized the Reed prisoner swap after meeting with his parents, signed off on the deal the U.S. offered in this case, officials said.

"The president and his team are willing to take extraordinary steps to bring them home," John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told reporters.

Should the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take place, it would be the first conversation that the men have held since Feb. 15, about a week before Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. officials said the desire for an answer on the prisoner offer was the primary, but not only, reason that the U.S. on Wednesday requested a new call with Lavrov.

Blinken said he would also be speaking to Lavrov about the importance of Russia complying with a U.N.-brokered deal to free tons of Ukrainian grain from storage and warning him about the dangers of possible Russian attempts to annex portions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

"There is utility to conveying clear, direct messages to the Russians on key priorities for us," including the release of Griner and Whelan, he said. They also include "what we're seeing and hearing around the world is a desperate need for the foods, the desperate need for prices to decrease."

Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison on espionage charges. He and his family have vigorously asserted his innocence. The U.S. government has denounced the charges as false.

GRINER TESTIMONY

Griner, in Russian custody for the last five months, acknowledged in court that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she arrived in Moscow in February but contends she had no criminal intent and packed the cartridges inadvertently.

At one point in her testimony, her tone turned emotional as she said she has always followed the rules and tried to never let down her team.

"My career is my whole life," she said. "I dedicated everything -- time, my body, time away from my family. I spent six months out of the year away from everybody, and with a huge time difference."

At the start of Wednesday's session, Griner's lawyers asked that she be allowed to testify outside the cage that is standard for defendants in Russian courts, arguing it was too small for the 6-foot-9 athlete to testify while standing. The judge denied the request but allowed her to speak while seated.

During her testimony, the Phoenix Mercury standout and two-time Olympic gold medalist described making a grueling 13-hour flight to Moscow from Arizona while recovering from covid-19. Griner said she still does not know how the cannabis oil ended up in her luggage but explained she had a doctor's recommendation for using it to address chronic pain from her sports injuries.

"I still don't understand to this day how they ended up in my bags," Griner said, adding that she was aware of the Russian law outlawing cannabis oil and that she had not intended to break it.

"I didn't have any intent to use or keep in my possession any substance that is prohibited in Russia," Griner said, adding that she understood the charges against her.

"With them being accidentally in my bags, I take responsibility, but I did not intend to smuggle or plan to smuggle anything into Russia," she said.

She recalled being pulled aside at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17 after inspectors found the cartridges.

Along with an interpreter who provided only a bare-bones translation, Griner said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor quick access to her lawyer, but instead was presented with some papers.

"There were documents that I had to sign," she said. "I can only assume that they were about the search and the cartridges."

A woman who presented herself as an interpreter only told her where to sign, but did not "explain the contents," Griner said, and "I didn't know exactly what I was signing."

She said her rights "were never read to me, no one explained any of it to me."

At one point, she got on her phone "and I contacted my spouse, my sports agent and my club team's translator" in Yekaterinburg, where she plays for a club in the Ural Mountains city.

"Nothing was ever explained to me thoroughly at all," Griner said. "There was a lot of short words -- 'sign here' -- and at that point, I felt like being held against my will so that's why I contacted my family and my agent and asked for legal representation."

After several hours, she was finally allowed to hand over her personal belongings to a lawyer before being led away in handcuffs, Griner said. She said she received only a cursory translation of the charges against her during the investigation.

Griner described other instances of language confusion when an interpreter struggled to properly translate the accusations against her during a meeting with a detective.

"The translations weren't very good," Griner said. "I remember one time him receiving stacks of paper that he was supposed to translate to me, and he looked at them for a brief moment and (his) exact words were: 'Basically you are guilty.'"

Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, told reporters after Wednesday's session that Griner "repeatedly underlined that she had no intention to bring the forbidden substances into Russia."

The next trial session was set for Aug. 2. Griner's trial began July 1 in the Moscow suburb of Khimki where the airport is located, and it is unclear how long it will last. The court has held five previous sessions that were short, and her detention has been authorized until Dec. 20.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.

PRISONER SWAPS

U.S. officials for months had sought to deflect criticism over the apparent lack of momentum in the Griner and Whelan cases by saying that work was proceeding in secret and out of public view. That stance made Wednesday's announcement all the more startling, but Kirby said the administration had decided to make clear that a deal was on the table.

"We believe it's important for the American people to know how hard President Biden is working to get Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home," he said.

Russia has for years expressed interest in the release of Bout, a Russian arms dealer once labeled the "Merchant of Death," who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons. Supporters of his release contend he was jailed after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation, and the judge who sentenced him told reporters this month that she believed he had already served enough prison time.

The U.S. government has long resisted prisoner swaps out of concern that it could encourage additional hostage-taking and promote false equivalency between a wrongfully detained American and a foreign national regarded as justly convicted. But an earlier deal in April, in which Reed was traded for jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, appeared to open the door to similar resolutions in the future, and the Biden administration has been hounded by political pressure to bring home Griner and other Americans designated as unjustly detained.

There was no indication that Blinken and Lavrov had communicated to secure Reed's release. Their last publicly recognized contact was Feb. 22, when Blinken wrote to Lavrov to cancel a meeting they had planned as a last-ditch effort to avert the Russian invasion, saying Moscow had shown no interest in serious diplomacy on the matter. The State Department said later that Russia's diplomacy was "Kabuki Theater" -- all show and no substance.

The two last met in person in Geneva in January to discuss what was then Russia's massive military build-up along Ukraine's border and Russian demands for NATO to reduce its presence in eastern Europe and permanently deny Ukraine membership. The U.S. rejected the Russian demands.

The two men will next be in the same city at the same time next week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where they will both be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum. It was not immediately clear if the phone call ahead of that meeting, set for Aug. 4-5, would presage an in-person discussion.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the State Department in Washington. The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan. That's according to Blinken, who also revealed that he had asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months in hopes of expediting an answer from Russia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 25, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner returns Tuesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)



WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner returned Wednesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)







“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate” the release of Russian-held Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that he expects to speak with his Russian counterpart soon for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. (AP/Andrew Harnik)







Brittney Griner displays images Wednesday while waiting in a courtroom cage before a hearing in her case. Her lawyers asked that she be allowed to testify outside the cage because of her height, but the request was denied. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)







Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP, File)





