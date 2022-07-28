USDA official visits UAPB for forum





The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Shefali Mehta, Ph.D., deputy undersecretary for research, education and economics, recently visited the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

Mehta participated in a forum focusing on the needs of Black farmers in the Delta region, according to a news release.

Topics were:

• Amplifying the message shared at the 1890s Strategy Sessions at New Orleans and promoting the Census of Agriculture;

• Learning more about the research needs and priorities of what would be most beneficial to Black farmers in finding ways to partner and collaborate;

• Sharing information on the current research that may be of use to Black farmers;

• Empowering producer groups to be their own best advocates;

• Allowing farmers to express their concerns about USDA programs and loans.

The forum also included Karama Neal, Ph.D., rural business-cooperative service administrator; Jill Floyd, Arkansas USDA Rural Development state director; Doris Washington, Arkansas state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA); Caird Rexroad, Ph.D., USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) national program leader for aquaculture; Hazell Reed, Ph.D., USDA Equity Commission and executive director of the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), and Henry English, Ph.D., director of the Small Farm Program at UAPB.

"Each USDA representative who attended the forum was appointed to their respective positions by the Biden Administration and represented an important organization in the field of agriculture," according to the release.

The participants concluded the forum by touring a rice mill in Jefferson County owned by P.J. Haynie, chairman of the National Black Growers Council.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.



