Washington County warrant clinic clears cases

FAYETTEVILLE -- Business slowed at the third Washington County warrants clinic Wednesday, but about 50 people showed to work out their court issues.

"I would absolutely call it a successful day," Drew Smith, the county's criminal justice coordinator, said after the clinic ended Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said the third clinic was moved to Genesis Church at 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. because of scheduling problems. The first two clinics were held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A handful of people went to the St. Paul's location first but were taken to Genesis Church by volunteers working at the event. Smith said the event was also scheduled around vacation plans for the judges, prosecutors and public defenders who worked at the clinic.

"We may have had a bit of a summer lull, with people being on vacation and scheduling issues, but I am still very hopeful about the program," Smith said.

Smith said about 45 people attended the clinic seeking to resolve arrest warrants for failure to appear in court. At the most recent warrant clinic in April about 70 people attended.

He said Wednesday afternoon there had been four or five cases where plea agreements were reached Wednesday morning, compared to eight for the entire day in April.

The warrant clinics allow people to come plead their case or get back on the docket if they missed their original court date, according to Smith. During the first clinic Jan. 6, 20 people were able to enter a plea and six were able to get back on the docket. The second clinic was held April 28 and recorded nine pleas, four arraignments and 14 continuances. Smith said Wednesday afternoon the staff working at the clinic hadn't yet compiled all of the information on the day's event.

The warrant clinic is just one part of the larger range of alternatives and new programming the county is looking at to reduce jail crowding and streamline the criminal justice process.

Public defender Denny Hyslip said he viewed the clinics as a success, given the cases resolved there are removed from the caseloads of his office, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the circuit court dockets.

"Anything we can do helps," he said.

Jon Comstock, a Rogers attorney and former circuit judge, volunteered to help people who had warrants from district courts. The clinic was initially set up to deal with circuit court cases, but many of the people who attended had warrants in district court as well.

Comstock said he had reached out to district court judges and their staffs and to local law enforcement agencies to facilitate the quick resolution of the warrants.

He said the warrants clinic also helps law enforcement agencies by taking what can be a stressful or even dangerous situation and resolving it amicably.

"If you're a deputy or police officer, you never know what might happen when you go to serve a warrant," Comstock said. "You never know how people are going to react. In this situation, these people have made the decision to come here, knowing they won't be arrested, and get their situation resolved. They want to get this taken care of."

Prosecutors and public defenders help people Wednesday during a failure to appear warrant clinic at Genesis Church in Fayetteville with the aim of reducing jail overcrowding by allowing people with failure to appear warrants to resolve them without jail time. Visit nwaonline.com/220728Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

