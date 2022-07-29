Portis returns to LR for event

There really is no place like home for Bobby Portis.

The former Arkansas Razorback, who's set to enter his eighth season in the NBA, has always beamed whenever he talks about his foundation's annual three-day event and how important it is for him to hold it in his hometown of Little Rock.

But there's was also a reason why one of the league's most coveted free agents of the summer lit up when explaining what led him to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.

"It's home for me," Portis said. "The fans embraced me, my teammates embraced me. I get to be my true authentic self each and every day. I don't have to sugarcoat anything. Just come in and be who I am."

"I can be me on the court, so it's like a match made in heaven. It was a no-brainer for me, especially with all the fan support I have on and off the court."

That support is expected to be noticeable in Central Arkansas, too, starting today when a youth basketball camp at Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School jumpstarts the Bobby Portis Foundation Weekend.

The showcase initially began in 2019 but was canceled in 2020 because of covid-19. However, Portis was able to re-activate things last year, with the exception of the charity basketball game that drew an overflow crowd to Hall High during its first rendition. This year, the basketball game is back, and he'll have several of his friends and ex-teammates on the court with him at the Jack Stephens Center on Saturday night.

Former Razorback players Dusty Hannahs, Michael Qualls, Daryl Macon, Alandise Harris and JaCorey Williams will be on hand, but so will a number of professional players. Portis' Milwaukee teammate Javon Carter, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed and Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson are slated to play, as are Jabari Parker, Antonio Blakeney, Damyean Dotson, Lamar Peters and Aquille Carr, all of whom have played in the NBA.

"We've got a ton of guys coming in," Portis said. "All of them I'm fairly close with, really tight. Basketball is like a family, a brotherhood so we all are connected."

Portis understandably feels tied to Little Rock, but according to the 27-year-old, Wisconsin's biggest city has also treated him like one of its own.

The 6-10 forward played for Chicago (2015-19), Washington (2019) and New York (2019-20) before signing with Milwaukee in the fall of 2020. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during that first year in Milwaukee while helping the Bucks win the NBA championship.

But he's coming off a career season in which he averaged 14.6 points on nearly 48% shooting and 9.1 rebounds. Portis also shot 39.3% from beyond the three-point line, 75.2% from the free-throw line and scored 10 points or more 57 times. He also had 24 games where he finished in double figures in points and rebounds.

After declining a player option of $4.6 million to enter free agency, Portis had other teams interested in acquiring him. Yet, his relationship with Milwaukee and its fan base was more than enough for him to re-up with the team.

"When you're an aspiring basketball player, a guy from college that wants to play in the [NBA], you don't really think about the marathon you're going to run," said Portis, who agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal with the Bucks. "You just focus on just wanting to make it. It's that one team that you first get drafted on that you kind of fall in love with, and I fell in love with the Bulls.

"There was no other team on my mind at the time when [Chicago] drafted me. And then when you get traded, it's like having a girlfriend that broke up with you for the first time. ... It hurts really bad. It took me a minute to find home again. In Milwaukee, I've found that home."

Before his preparation for the 2022-23 season ramps up, Portis said he is relishing the chance to show appreciation to his original home in Arkansas.

His foundation was launched as a way to establish programs and other initiatives that aid single mothers. What his organization is doing over the next three days is something that Portis said he feels strongly about.

"It's always been my calling to help others," he explained. "I genuinely do it from the bottom of my heart, don't do it for anything else. For the kids to be around an NBA guy, that was big for me as a kid. Being able to go to the Joe Johnson three-on-three camp, play AAU basketball for Corliss Williamson, go to some of the Derek Fisher camps that he had.

"Just picking up where they left off and continuing the brand. The one thing about it, though, is that I always try to pay homage to the guys that came before me. That's a big thing as well, but giving back has always been one of my things, one of my callings, and I want to try to continue to do it for as long as I can."