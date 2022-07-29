2 dead, 5 injured in wrecks on roads

Two people were killed and five more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jesse Evans, 43, of Malvern died about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Arkansas 270 near Hot Springs when his Chevrolet Corvette veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Evans was ejected from the Corvette and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Trailblazer, Geneva McDaniel, 77, of Malvern, and a passenger, Billy McDaniel, 81, also of Malvern, were injured.

The trooper investigating reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the wreck.

Barry Bowman, 72, of Horseshoe Bend was killed about 9 a.m. Thursday when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Arkansas 14 and Arkansas 367 in Newport.

A passenger in Bowman's vehicle, 72-year-old John Bowman of Jonesboro, and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle -- Luis Altimirano Lucas, 23, of Frankston, Tenn., and Mark Davis, 45, of Mammoth Springs -- were injured in the crash.

A trooper investigating reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the collision.