Arkansas covid hospitalizations decline, but ventilator use ticks up

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with the coronavirus fell Friday for the first time in almost a week, though the number of those patients on ventilators neared a four-month high.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 18 fewer covid-19 hospitalizations on Friday, lowering the total to 417. However, that number was still up 19 from its level a week earlier.

However, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Friday by two, to 24. It was the third consecutive daily increase and the largest number of covid patients on ventilators since March 30.

The number of hospitalized Arkansans in intensive care for covid-19 fell by four, to 84, after reaching a four-month high a day earlier.

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,178 — the smallest daily increase since Monday. The increase in cases on Friday was smaller by 400 than the one on Thursday and smaller by 358 than the rise the previous Friday.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,186. It was the first time the seven-day average had been below 1,200 since the week ending July 8. In other words, it was the first seven-day period in three weeks in which fewer than 8,400 new coronavirus cases were reported.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 902,307 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 874,575 are considered recovered.

With recoveries outnumbering new cases on Friday, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 220, to 15,795, after rising the previous two days.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by eight, to 11,707.

