Arkansas DHS Washington County office moving to new location

The Arkansas Department of Human Services' Washington County office will move to a new location at the Northwest Arkansas Mall effective Monday, August 1, according to a release by the department.

The new office, accessible via an exterior mall entrance, is located in the southwest corner of the former Sears store.

The agency's current office in Fayetteville will remain open Friday as staff members transition to the new space at the mall, the release states.

The new location will open at 8 a.m. on August 1, while a separate satellite office at 4252 Frontage Road will also remain open.

Contact information for the new office will remain the same.

The map below shows the location of the new office.