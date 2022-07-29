



Snow Lake, circa 1910: Today this Desha County hamlet is very remote, at the end of Arkansas 85 as reached from Phillips County. A century ago the railroad served a then prosperous Delta. The railroad and depot are gone along with much of the prosperity, but the rail line is on its way to becoming an 80-mile, linear Delta Heritage Trail State Park, which could bring thousands to bike and hike. (Card courtesy of Delta Heritage State Park)

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203



