Benton County jail funding measures one step closer to being on ballot

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court on Thursday night held a second reading on ordinances needed for a jail expansion.

The first reading was held last month, and the third is needed at next month's County Quorum meeting to get the measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Justices of the peace previously set the rates for a proposed one-eighth percent sales tax increase to pay for the bond for the expansion and a one-quarter percent sales tax increase to pay for the operations and management of the jail.

A county criminal justice committee recommended earlier this year that nearly $250 million be spent on a jail expansion and a courts complex.

The vote was 10-1 for both sales tax increases. Justice of Peace Joseph Bollinger voted against placing the tax increases on the ballot.

Money from the one-eighth percent increase would be used to pay off the bonds that would finance the jail expansion. The tax will end when the bonds are paid off.

The one-quarter percent increase, which would pay for operations of the jail, would be a permanent tax.

The ballot measures will only concern expanding the jail because justices of the peace plan to pay for the courts project with existing county money. The estimated budget for the jail expansion project is $206.2 million.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway told the justices of peace at the meeting the jail has been averaging 800 inmates the last two weeks. Holloway told the justices of peace several months ago the jail was averaging 713 detainees with a maximum capacity of 669, Holloway said.

The main jail that opened in 1997 is 132,151 square feet. The building that holds female prisoners is 15,675 square feet and opened in 2012, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator.

Benton County was up to 284,333 residents in 2020 compared to 221,339 in 2010, a 28% increase. The number living in unincorporated areas of the county rose from 42,483 to 44,795, according to the U.S. census.

The Quorum Court also approved resolutions to set special elections for Sunday alcohol sales in Bentonville and Rogers. The elections will be Nov. 8.

The Bentonville clerk earlier this month validated 2,300 signatures to certify the issue for the ballot. The Rogers city clerk on June 30 validated 2,450 signatures to send the issue to voters there.

Petitions were required to have signatures from 15% of the qualified voters who cast ballots in the last gubernatorial election in each city -- 2,423 signatures in Rogers and 1,960 signatures in Bentonville. The measures must receive final approval from the Benton County Quorum Court before being placed on the ballot, according to a news release.

The latest campaign filings from the group with the state Ethics Commission show total contributions to the committee of $150,100 through June. Of the total, $150,000 came from Walmart and $100 from Michael Lindsey, who is also listed as a committee officer.

The court also approved an appropriation of a little over $3 million from American Rescue Plan funds for water projects Decatur, Garfield and Benton County Water District No. 4, whose service area borders Lowell, Springdale, Monte Ne Cove and Beaver Lake.

The justices also approved $450,265 in additional funds to pay for higher fuel costs in the Road Department and Sheriff's Office.