Brookland man charged in fatal New Year's Day crash near Jonesboro

A Brookland man has been charged with negligent homicide after a fatal New Year’s Day crash near Jonesboro, officials say.

Christopher Allen Ellis, 36, was arrested by Arkansas State Police on July 23. According to court records, Ellis was also charged with careless and prohibited driving and driving left of center.

Ellis was westbound on Arkansas 18 west of Arkansas 135, a stretch of road between Jonesboro and Lake City in Craighead County, in a 2019 Dodge Ram, according to a state police report. At around 6:52 p.m. Jan. 1, state police say, the Ram crossed the center turn lane and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bobby Benson Towery, 53, of Manila, who was eastbound on Arkansas 18.

After the crash, both vehicles came to a rest on the south side of the highway.

Towery died in the crash, according to a report.

Ellis and his passenger — Jennifer McDorman, 40, of Paragould — were both injured and taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, authorities said.

The weather was cloudy and the road was wet, according to the report.

Ellis’ court date is Aug. 26. As of Friday afternoon, he was free on his own recognizance, meaning that he didn’t have to pay bail and signed a written promise to appear in court.