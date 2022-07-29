BUCCANEERS

Center suffers knee injury

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice on Thursday.

Neither Coach Todd Bowles nor General Manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, shirts and helmets during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts.

"It's unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there," Bowles said. "We've got to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn't look like anything."

Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined.

Second-year pro Robert Hainsey replaced Jensen for the remainder of the drill. Another backup offensive lineman, Nick Leverett, will also take some snaps in practice while the starter is out.

"Right now, we feel terrible for Jensen. Don't have any update on that. We won't for some time," Licht said. "We have some tests you have to wait a couple of days before you can get them. You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down."

Jensen, a ninth-year pro beginning his fifth season with Tampa Bay, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

He was the first player the Bucs re-signed after Tom Brady ended a brief retirement in March, with the 31-year-old center agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract rather than relocating in free agency.

CHIEFS

DE signs 1-year deal

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million on Thursday, giving them an experienced pass rusher opposite Frank Clark and first-round pick George Karlaftis another veteran presence.

The 33-year-old Dunlap was released in March by the Seahawks, who acquired him in a trade with Cincinnati in 2020 and had signed him to a two-year deal. Dunlap rotated with other defensive ends in Seattle, much like he's expected to do with the Chiefs, and had 8 1/2 sacks along with eight tackles for loss while playing 38% of snaps last season.

"I don't know if there's pen to paper. I know I talked to that particular player yesterday," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said after the second full-squad workout of training camp at Missouri Western State University.

"It was a good chat," Spagnuolo said. "I'm always happy to add big, long guys with experience in the league."

Dunlap was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2010, making back-to-back Pro Bowl trips in 2015 and '16, and is among the NFL's active leaders with 96 career sacks. He also has 117 tackles for loss across 13 seasons in the league.

The Chiefs managed just 31 sacks last season, better only than Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta, and their inability to put pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a factor in a second-half collapse in the AFC championship game.

Painfully aware of the situation, the Chiefs reworked Clark's contract in the offseason rather than letting him go, even though he managed just 4 1/2 sacks last season. They also spent the second of their two first-round picks on Karlaftis, an edge rusher out of Purdue whom the Chiefs hope can develop into a long-term solution.

COWBOYS

Dallas signs USFL MVP

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin on Thursday, adding the former TCU player who was kicked off the team in 2018 before pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.

Turpin was MVP of the United States Football League with the New Jersey Generals this spring after that league completed its first regular season since 1985. The 25-year-old led the league in receiving yards and had the only kick return for a touchdown.

Turpin was one of the best kick returners in the nation while at TCU. He returned a punt for a touchdown in each of his four seasons. Turpin averaged 28 yards on 71 kickoff returns with two touchdowns during his career.

While playing for the Generals, Turpin led the USFL with 540 receiving yards in 10 games, with a league-best 316 of those yards coming after the catch.

The speedy Turpin had eight touchdowns receiving as a freshman at TCU in 2015 and finished his career with 13. He averaged 12.1 yards per catch.

Turpin played seven games for the Horned Frogs in 2018 before he was arrested after witnesses told police they saw Turpin drag his girlfriend across a parking lot as she resisted and screamed for them to call 911.

After initially being suspended, Turpin was kicked off the team a few days later when a previous assault charge against him emerged in New Mexico. He was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and ordered to attend an abuse intervention program.