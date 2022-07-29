Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, July 29

Redus honor set

The community is invited to attend the Carl A. Redus Jr. Aquatics Center Renaming ceremony Friday from 10-11 a.m. The event wil be held at the aquatics center, 400 E. 11th Ave. Light refreshments will be served, according to a news release from the mayor's office. Details: (870) 730-2004.

Beginning Friday, July 29

ASC presents Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. July 29-30; and 2 p.m. July 31. "The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle...Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom," according to the news release. Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of "Cinderella." Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase in person. For details, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Underway

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Saturday, July 30

School supply giveaway set

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 30 in a drive-thru setting at Shekinah Glory Global Ministries, 1800 W. 73rd Ave. There will be free supplies, food, and backpacks for pre-K through 12th grade while supplies last. Children must be present, according to a news release. Details: (870) 540-9315.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 1

Maze concert tickets available

The Pine Bluff Convention Center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to buy tickets in person to the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly concert. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the convention center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking is $20. Tickets can also be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Gang Reduction Initiative sets youth event

The Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff (GRIP) will host a youth violence community forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited attend. Guest presenters will be youth violence experts John Tuell, executive director, and Michelle Darling, a senior program director and senior consultant, both from the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice at the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps; and Robert Bermingham, an independent consultant focusing on juvenile justice, according to a news release. GRIP was organized in October. Members of the GRIP committee will also attend. The GRIP chair is Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2

Early voting set for Watson Chapel election

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Watson Chapel School District's special election. Election day is Aug. 9 and patrons will be asked to vote on a proposed milage (tax) increase. Watson Chapel voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. Voters will vote at polling sites from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 in a drive-thru setting. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event. The food will will be distributed on a first come-first served basis until all the food is gone. The monthly community-wide food giveaway is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release. Details: (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Aug. 4

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Generator, 435 Main St. Gloria Tillman from the Jefferson County Assessor's Office will explain how the district millage tax works and state Rep. Vivian Flowers will discuss pay raises for educators. Wilma Kindle will facilitate the meeting, according to a news release.

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano will open Aug. 4 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC.) ASC will host a free, drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. that day to celebrate the opening of Color, Faces, People. The show will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Rice board to meet at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart. The session begins with lunch followed by the meeting at noon, according to a news release from Arkansas Farm Bureau. The agenda is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/eb686823501/eab9ed49-abb0-46d4-9a27-7db5d9334ddf.pdf?rdr=true.

Friday, Aug. 5

Live@5 featuring The Vibe

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring a concert by newcomers The Vibe from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, at ASC's home location, 701 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. The event is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. People can hear an array of R&B, country, neo soul, and gospel tunes.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held through Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6 beginning at 9 a.m. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. Everyone registered by June 30 will be entered in a prize drawing. The registration fee is $25. To register, visit uapbalumni.org. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Pine Bluff Prayer Rally set

The 11th annual Pine Bluff Prayer Rally is set for Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. on the steps of the Pine Bluff Civic Center. The focus for 2022 is Defeating the Violence. Prayers of love and unity will be prayed for various spheres and influences including church, family, education, government as well as issues that focus on non-violence, the economy and overall betterment for the citizens in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Participants will include speaker Teresa Hogan, a minister of Fort Smith; and the Rev. Arthur L. Hunt Jr., National Day of Prayer State Arkansas director, according to Saint Mary Harris, pastor of House of Bread Deliverance Church, and founder, organizer, and spiritual overseer for the rally.

Grady center to hold jubilee

A Community Expo Jubilee will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Grady Community Center at Grady. The Carnell Russ Branch NAACP will sponsor the event, according to a news release. The jubilee will include jump houses, old fashion sack races, musical chairs, and refreshments such as hot dogs, lemonade, popcorn, and watermelon slices. The event will also include information on covid, NAACP, back-to-school tips, Get Out To Vote Rally, and Meet A Candidate for the November Election. Details: Leatrice Russ-Glenns - info: lbruss@ualr.edu.

Wabbaseka native plans wellness fair

Author Jason Irby and Friends will host the "Resources and Wellness" Fair: Help Hope, Healing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the History Pavilion at the Little Rock River Market. The event is free and open to the public, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. People are continually reaching out for help and assistance in so many areas, according to Irby, a Wabbaseka native. This fair is designated to direct leadership organizations and individuals to others who can share needed information and resources with those in their communities, neighborhoods, and congregations. Details: www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6

Sales Tax Holiday Aug. 6-7

This year's sales tax holiday on clothes and school supplies is Aug. 6-7 in Arkansas. "Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday," according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's website. Details: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.

St. John observes Men's Day

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its Men's Day Celebration beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 with a Men's Prayer Breakfast with the Rev. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV as the guest speaker. The breakfast is by invitation only due to the church's covid guidelines for feeding, a spokesman said. On Aug. 14, virtual Church School will feature Judge Earnest Brown Jr. as the lesson overviewer. At 3 p.m. Aug. 14, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Michael Leon Mitchell, the bishop of the 12th Episcopal District of the AME Church. A Men's Day Choir will be directed by Danny Withers. The public is invited to attend this event in person or virtually. All events can be seen virtually at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or via Zoom with Meeting ID: 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117 or call-in: 13126266799 and when prompted dial 3804575496#, 1117#

Auditions set for Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" from noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6-7. Performances are slated for Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. Auditions are open to ages 16 and older and no experience is required. This production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Auditions are by appointment only and will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Interested participants should register at asc701.org/auditions. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. "Fifteen free scholarships are available," said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mount Nebo honors pastor

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Watson Chapel holds special election

Watson Chapel School District will hold special election Aug. 9 on a tax increase with proceeds used toward building a new high school. Voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. According to the Jefferson County Election Commission, eight polls covering 37 precincts will be open Aug. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: South Pinewood Baptist Church: 51, 53, 56, 57, 59; Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church: 54, 55, 58, 66, 67; Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church: 61, 62, 64, 414, 415, 416; Highland Baptist Church: 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 450; St. Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church: 311, 312, 316, 451, 452; Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church: 314, 322, 324, 325, 326, 327; First Missionary Baptist Church: 315, 317, 323; New Town Missionary Baptist Church: 417.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9

ARTSpace hosts Game on Main

Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to Game on Main, a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month's dates are Tuesdays, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 3:30-6 p.m. "This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno, and chess," according to the release. This is a free community program and no registration is required. Details: Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, Aug. 12

Delta Dental grants available

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is accepting grant applications from Arkansas nonprofits, according to a news release. Through Aug. 12, eligible organizations may apply for funding for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care. Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/funding-opportunities/2023-community-grants#grantoverview.

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12. DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

Saturday, Aug. 13

MLK panel gives away school supplies

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission will host a Back to School Statewide Supply Tour. Free school supplies will be distributed simultaneously at each location on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, according to a news release. School supplies will be given away from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the following area sites: Pine Bluff -- New Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 S. Fir St.; Stuttgart -- Stuttgart Police Department, 514 S. Main St.; Dumas -- St. Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 100 N. Cherry St.

ASC Family FunDay set

Patrons can create beautiful and functional works of art with alcohol ink coasters during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' monthly Second Saturday Family FunDay. This session will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 13 at ASC's home facility, 701 Main St. No registration is required.

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. The convention center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those wanting to purchase tickets in person. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Through Monday, Aug. 15

Pine Bluff area grants available

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF) will accept grant applications through Aug. 15. Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may apply online for Giving Tree grants through PBACF. The Giving Tree Grant program is the foundation's signature grant cycle supporting a broad range of projects to meet immediate local needs, according to a news release. Organizations can apply at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ For organizations providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues, Jefferson Regional Medical Center has created the JRMC Community Health Endowment. Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Details: https://www.arcf.org/apply/nonprofits/ or call the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at (870) 850-7934.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Sounds of Blue to host Horton Band

"Sounds of Blue," Blues from the Highway, will feature the John Horton Band with Jerry McCoy as well as an art exhibit on Aug. 20 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The event is hosted by the Port City Blues Society and RJ's. Patrons can begin the evening at 6 p.m. by meeting the artists and viewing the Delta Art Exhibit. In addition, special presentations will be made followed at 8 p.m. with music from the Horton Band with McCoy. This special program was funded by a grant from Synergy Forum, Inc., according to the newsletter from Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love set

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on Aug. 20. The cost is "pay-what-you-can" with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Manufacturing council sets job fair

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council (JCMC) will host Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the White Hall Community Center, 9301 Dollarway Road. The event will target industrial job seekers throughout the county and surrounding areas. The event is free to people seeking jobs. A $500 fee is for manufacturers that want to have a spot/table at the fair, but are not members of the JCMC. Registration is free to JCMC members. The registration deadline is Aug. 12. To register and/or join the manufacturing council, email Felicia@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call (870) 535-0110, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Wednesday, Aug. 24

ASC hosts Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition through Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Jones-Dunklin center plans open house

The Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., will hold a ribbon cutting and open house. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30

UAPB slates virtual land conference

The second annual Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Joint Regional Conference will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The free event is co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program, according to a news release. Attendees will learn about timely forestry and conservation topics and receive educational resources that can help resolve heirs' property issues and build generational wealth through forestland management, said Kandi Williams, UAPB Keeping it in the Family outreach coordinator. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3byg8XZ. To have the link to the registration form sent to an email address, email williamska@uapb.edu.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Friday, Sept. 9

Governor's Arts Awards deadline set

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards .

Thursday, Sept. 22

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. "Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.