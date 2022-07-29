Arsenal names director

The Pine Bluff Arsenal announced that Justin Lieber was named director of the Arsenal's Directorate of Business Operations and Planning. Lieber, who has been at the installation for 12 years, replaces Mark Lumpkin who retired in 2021.

Lieber's office is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Arsenal, as well as managing the functions of human resources, business development and public private partnerships, according to a news release.

"My current focus is to ensure the Arsenal remains a vibrant and active part of the Army's Organic Industrial Base, manufacturing items and supporting the joint warfighter," said Lieber.

Lieber graduated from Sylvan Hills High School at Sherwood. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering-Mechanical Systems from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2010.

"He stays in touch with our current customer base," Arsenal Deputy to the Commander Roch Byrne said. "He has also established relationships with potential new customers, allowing PBA to continue to provide military value to our warfighters. With varied leadership courses under his belt, Lieber is well positioned to lead the directorate."

Lieber and his wife, Megan, have two sons, Holden and Jonah.

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Generator, 435 Main St.

Gloria Tillman from the Jefferson County Assessor's Office will explain how the district millage tax works and state Rep. Vivian Flowers will discuss pay raises for educators. Wilma Kindle will facilitate the meeting, according to a news release.

Sounds of Blue to host Horton Band

"Sounds of Blue," Blues from the Highway, will feature the John Horton Band with Jerry McCoy as well as an art exhibit on Aug. 20 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The event is hosted by the Port City Blues Society and RJ's.

Patrons can begin the evening at 6 p.m. by meeting the artists and viewing the Delta Art Exhibit. In addition, special presentations will be made followed at 8 p.m. with music from the Horton Band with McCoy. This special program was funded by a grant from Synergy Forum, Inc., according to the newsletter from Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

Sales Tax Holiday Aug. 6-7

This year's sales tax holiday on clothes and school supplies is Aug. 6-7 in Arkansas.

The holiday is a chance for people to support small businesses impacted by economic setbacks that began with the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, according to Sylvester Smith, state director of the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business.)

"These two days could have a big impact on local businesses," Smith said in a news release. "Main Street is having a rough time because of things like supply chain breakdowns, high gas prices, and rising prices."

Small business owners surveyed for NFIB's latest Small Business Economic Trends report ranked inflation as the No. 1 issue affecting their business.

"Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday," according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's website.

Details: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.