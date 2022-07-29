Marriage Licenses

Christopher Burnett, 38, and Evelyn Luis, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Carl Green, 56, and Lamanche Gills, 56, both of North Little Rock.

Kevin Gipson, 34, and Wendell Dison, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Terry Foster, 45, and Samantha Watson, 44, both of Little Rock.

Brian Howard, 43, and Chappell Mosby, 38, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Smith, 29, of Magnolia and Jessica Miron Cuellar, 27, of Little Rock.

Patricia Moore, 27, and Ta'mia Halk, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2660. Brandy Wilson v. Bryan Wilson.

22-2661. Patricia Gilbert v. Joseph Gilbert.

22-2666. Richard Carpenter v. Stephanie Carpenter.

22-2669. Nicole Thatcher v. Russell Thatcher.

22-2677. Derrick Smith v. Tawana Maxwell.

GRANTED

22-210. Gloria Garcia v. Luis Gutierrez.

22-1267. Aleta Vogt v. Joshua Rofkahr.

22-1893. Natalie Rollins v. Robert Rollins.