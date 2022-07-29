Death ruled homicide for body found in Pine Bluff house fire

The death of a person whose body was discovered during a fire at a Pine Bluff residence earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, police said Friday.

Police Lt. David DeFoor said in a Friday news release a doctor with the state Crime Laboratory notified detectives an autopsy revealed gunshot wounds as the cause of death. Officials have been unable to identify the person yet, due to the body's condition, DeFoor added.

Police responded along with firefighters to the blaze at 2307 W. 11th Ave. on Tuesday. Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services said they were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. and cleared the scene at 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters discovered a badly burned body inside the residence while extinguishing the fire, authorities said. Police were notified of the discovery, but the cause of death and the fire were not apparent at the time, DeFoor added.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The death marks the 17th homicide in Pine Bluff and 20th in Jefferson County this year. There were 30 homicides in the city and 37 in the county in 2021.



