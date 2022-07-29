EDITORIAL: From Wuhan, with love

The covid-19 virus lingers on, with hospitalizations in Arkansas growing this week even as new case numbers are down. Its impact has been profound, and it's not done yet. Even the leader of the free world, with all his security, is not beyond its reach.

So it was interesting to read this week of research from a cadre of upper-crust American researchers, published in Science, which concludes that yes, the particular strain of coronavirus that shook the world beginning in early 2020 did actually originate in Wuhan, China.

The title of the research article sums it up, plainly, for anyone who still doubts: "The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was the early epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic."

From the abstract:

"The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, was identified as a likely source of cases in early reports but later this conclusion became controversial. We show the earliest known covid-19 cases from December 2019, including those without reported direct links, were geographically centered on this market.

"We report that live SARS-CoV-2 susceptible mammals were sold at the market in late 2019 and, within the market, SARS-CoV-2-positive environmental samples were spatially associated with vendors selling live mammals. While there is insufficient evidence to define upstream events, and exact circumstances remain obscure, our analyses indicate that the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 occurred via the live wildlife trade in China, and show that the Huanan market was the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic."

We remember when such a suggestion and any mention of bats were met with derision. One of the participating scientists, Tulane University virologist Dr. Robert Garry, said the research represents the most in-depth study of the SARS strain yet conducted.

"This gives us a very granular, very detailed idea about those early days ... basically December of 2019, where we can actually pinpoint the location of where this virus emerged into the human population."

The research did rely partly on data from the Communist Chinese government, so the notion that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab likely will linger, just like the virus itself.

Americans are understandably covid-weary. But now that the origin no longer is in question, let's start focusing once again on following the virus to its conclusion. Don't throw out your masks just yet.