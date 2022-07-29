Home Movies

"My Tree" (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, On Demand) A deeply personal documentary that concerns the writer/director Jason Sherman, a Canadian Jewish playwright, who searches for a tree that was planted in his name in Israel 40 years earlier. When he discovers that it stands on the remains of an Arab village, he is forced to question his own culpability. With Jamie Sherman, Rick Sherman, Gayle Kertzman.

"The Last Movie Stars" (not rated, 59 minutes episodes, HBO Max) A charming, graceful, and entertaining six-part documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max that chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's iconic careers and decadeslong partnership, based on long-lost transcriptions of interviews with Paul, Joanne and those close to them, brought to life by the voices of contemporary actors such as George Clooney, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell, Zoe Kazan, Mark Ruffalo, Oscar Isaac, Billy Crudup, Sally Field; directed by Ethan Hawke.

"Endangered" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) A twisting, effective low-budget thriller concerning an aspiring architect who tries to make ends meet as a ride-share driver takes on an evening's last passenger. When she discovers blood-stained jewelry and a gun in the passenger's bag, she begins to fear that this trip might not turn out well. With Lizzie Zerebko, Michael Olavson, Edward Craig; directed by Drew Walkup.

"The Day the Music Died" (not rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes, streaming on Paramount) A detailed, concise documentary focused on Don McLean's pop megahit from 1972 that looks into the interwoven routes of social and political changes in the U.S. at the time. With Don McLean, Garth Brooks, Brian Wilson, Peter Gallagher; Directed by Mark Moormann.

"Let Me Be Me" (not rated, 1 hour, 15 minutes, On Demand) This semi-successful documentary, screening during Disability Pride Month, concerns the Westphal family, whose son Kyle, on the autism spectrum, was withdrawn and constantly wrapping himself in fabric and blankets. Determined to find a way to connect, his parents embarked on a radical journey which involved joining Kyle in his unique behaviors. Directed by Dan Crane and Katie Taber.

"South Park: The Complete 24th Season" (not rated, 30-minute episodes, Blu-ray and DVD) Included here is the acclaimed animated series' Pandemic episode, the highest rated and most-watched cable comedy telecast of 2020, followed by the Vaccination episode, which was the highest rated original cable comedy telecast of 2021, as well as the continued challenges of the citizens of South Park.