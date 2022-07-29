• Kimberly Gallegos of New Mexico's Transportation Department labeled it "just a simple mistake" that had drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 doing double takes, with a new sign pointing them toward "Albuqueque" instead of Albuquerque.

• Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, tested positive for covid-19 and was in quarantine with minor symptoms, following in the recent footsteps of Illinois' governor and the nation's president.

• Seth Meyers, comedian and host of "Late Night," took to Twitter to announce that he's contracted covid-19 for the second time this year and was forced to cancel a few shows, with "Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!"

• Samuela Tuikolongahau Jr. of Hawaii was detained by federal authorities after being accused of using counterfeit bank checks for $760,000, $400,000 and $50,000 to try to bail three people out of the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

• Alan Rudo, a former county official in Hawaii, pleaded guilty and federal authorities are pursuing two attorneys and a businessman who they say helped him pull off an $11 million affordable-housing scam that lasted six years and resulted in no units being built.

• J. Drew Lanham, a former board member of the National Audubon Society, called the move courageous as the group's Seattle chapter announced it plans to choose a new name, dropping "Audubon" because John James Audubon was a slave owner and opposed abolition.

• Irene Montero, Spain's equality minister, tweeted that women should enjoy the summer "however, wherever and with whoever you like," including displaying their bodies at the beach, as the women's rights-focused government launched a campaign encouraging the rejection of stereotypes.

• Tamra Malphurs of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue in Florida said a 33-year-old Orlando man was in waist-deep water in a popular Daytona Beach resort area when he was bitten on the foot by a shark, the county's sixth shark bite this year.

• Markus Faigle, who captured the incident on video, said "it's not a seal attacking a human," but "a mama seal that's protecting its pup, and there happens to be a human who is at the wrong place at the wrong time," after a swimmer at a Waikiki beach suffered cuts in a run-in with a Hawaiian monk seal known as Rocky.