Judge rises to occasion with ninth-inning HR

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is turning walk-off home runs into a routine.

Judge hit his major league-leading 39th home run for his third walk-off long ball this season, lifting the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Thursday night.

New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (4-3) into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, a 431-foot drive.

"I just try not to think too much in those situations," Judge said.

Judge sent the crowd of 43,836 into a frenzy, joining Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three walk-off home runs in one season. Tommy Henrich had two in 1949 plus another off Brooklyn's Don Newcombe in the World Series opener.

"I just got done watching the video and it just leaked right back middle," Barlow said. "It's what he hits really well."

Judge had never hit a big league walk-off home run before May 10 against Toronto's Jordan Romano, then hit another on June 26 off Houston's Seth Martinez. He became the first Yankee with four walk-off hits of any kind in one season since Claudell Washington in 1988.

"It doesn't cease to amaze the season he's putting together. Barlow's obviously really tough," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "Just gets a pitch and to put it up in the air where he did is just, not many people can hit it like that and ride it out like he did."

Judge also stole his 10th base, a career high.

The Yankees had not won a 1-0 game on a walk-off home run since Ruben Sierra connected off the Blue Jays' Vinnie Chulk on April 22, 2004.

New York's 12 walk-off wins are tied for second-most through a team's first 100 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, one fewer than the 1959 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) went 0 for 4 with one strikeout in his Yankees debut, facing Kansas City one day after the Royals dealt him to New York for three minor league pitchers.

"Definitely looking forward to getting some rest tonight but it's been crazy," Benintendi said. "Meeting a lot of people, running all over the place but I'm glad to be here and I wouldn't change it."

Clay Holmes (5-1) worked around two walks in a hitless ninth, combining on a four-hitter with Jameson Taillon and Ron Marinaccio.

Brady Singer struck out 10 and allowed 1 hit in 7 innings, a two-out single in the fourth by Gleyber Torres.

"Brady responded as good as you could ever ask any pitcher against an offense like this," Royals Manager Mike Matheny said. "This is the best we've seen him."

ASTROS 4, MARINERS 2 Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run early, and his tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning led Houston over Seattle, snapping a three-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 3 Matt Chapman hit two home runs, Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list to pitch five solid innings and Toronto beat Detroit for its 10th victory in 12 games.

ORIOLES 3, RAYS 0 Trey Mancini hit an eighth-inning, inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final home plate appearance with Baltimore in a win over Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 2, ANGELS 0 Nate Lowe homered and Spender Howard (2-2) and three relievers combined on a five-hitter as Texas beat Los Angeles.

RED SOX 4, GUARDIANS 2 Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, and Boston beat Cleveland for its fifth win in 20 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 13, ROCKIES 0 Tyler Anderson (11-1) and two relievers -- including infielder Hanser Alberto -- combined on a seven-hitter, and Los Angeles used another quick start to rout Colorado.

GIANTS 4, CUBS 2 Yermin Mercedes drove in two runs and Alex Wood (7-8) and three relievers combined on a three-hitter in San Francisco's win over Chicago.

MARLINS 7, REDS 6 Miami pitcher Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Marlins' win over Cincinnati. Miami said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised, and a CT scan was normal.

PHILLIES 8, PIRATES 7 Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 32nd home run and Zack Wheeler (9-5) pitched seven strong innings as Philadelphia built a large lead and held on to edge Pittsburgh.





New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 1-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

