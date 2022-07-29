Judge’s decision on whether Little Rock School District must hold citywide elections expected by Monday

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright said Thursday that he plans to decide by Monday whether the Little Rock School District must hold citywide elections, rather than elections in only two of its nine zones as officials intend.

A lawsuit filed by two voters states that Arkansas law requires that every school board seat must be turned out in the election after the publication of the federal census for school systems like Little Rock that have a 10%-or-greater minority population. The census was conducted in 2020, and results were published in 2021.

School authorities say the Little Rock School District has earned an exemption under the law because it redrew its board zones to reflect population shifts described in the census to meet federal voting-rights standards.

Wright heard arguments from both sides Thursday, saying he plans to decide the case as soon as possible because candidate filing begins Wednesday for the November school board elections.

District lawyer Chris Heller told the judge the school system has been conducting post-census elections the same way since the 1980s when it adopted single-member zones.

"The Little Rock School Board has done that for more than 30 years and has claimed that exemption every time," Heller said.

To prevail, plaintiffs must prove the district has not complied with federal voting-rights standards, and they can't do that, Heller said. Further, he said, plaintiffs have not accused the schools of non-compliance.

"They don't have any proof ... and they haven't even alleged the board is not in compliance with the Voting Rights Act," Heller told the judge.

The Arkansas Supreme Court resolved the exemption issue in a manner favoring the Little Rock district in a 2003 ruling involving Marvell schools, Heller said.

The Little Rock district is planning November elections for Zones 8 and 9, but plaintiffs' attorney Gary Marts told the judge that "thousands" of voters, like plaintiffs Clarissa McWherter and Aaron Agnew, will be disenfranchised unless Wright orders a complete election.

"The district claimed that exemption wrongly," Marts said, urging the judge to require that the school system prove it has met voting-rights protocols.

McWherter and Agnew were shifted into new board zones when the school system redrew zones, leaving the plaintiffs represented by school board members they never voted for or had a chance to vote for, Marts told the judge. If the district is not required to hold complete elections, McWherter and Agnew won't get a chance to vote for board representation for four more years, Marts said.

School officials say only about 1.3% of the school system's 189,000 residents -- about 2,400 voters -- are similarly affected.