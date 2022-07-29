Loyalty is questioned

The word veteran is tossed around a lot these days. Each veteran took an oath to protect our country at all costs. So many have lost their lives over the years protecting our democracy as it was attacked or protecting the sovereignty of allies or less fortunate nations.

Tom Cotton prides himself as a veteran and mentions his service to our country. His service should and must be respected. As a U.S. senator, he is very much in the news as he explores the possibility of becoming a presidential candidate.

He continues to criticize the investigation of the attack on our national Capitol, with lives lost protecting the building and elected officials such as himself. As a veteran and a senator, how can he not totally condemn the death and destruction? I question his loyalty and dedication to our nation.

DICKIE BISHOP

Mountain View

Listen to each other

Color me purple for politics. I'm not so much of an "either/or" person as I am a "both/and" person, but I am learning to be a listener. I live in a sturdy older building with many sturdy older people who lean forward to you as you speak, and listen to what you say without interruption, while studying your body language, mouth, eyes and lines around them. Questions may be asked afterward for clarification. Any disagreement with the speaker is expressed in discussion and in conversational tones. No argument. Each person's right to an opinion is respected, and there is no getting "hot in a teapot" over differences. A genuine effort is made to "see" another's position.

We have our constitutional rights and blessings and enjoy indulging in them. There is great ease and freedom to such acceptance, even in difficult times. This is democracy. The sad thing so often heard today is, "I can't do anything about it so I'm not going to pay attention." Enough such thoughts can bring a nation to its knees.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock

Inadvertent defender

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger may qualify as an antihero defender of democracy. On Jan. 2, 2021, President Donald Trump called Raffensperger on the phone and tried to get Raffensperger to commit election fraud by manufacturing 11,780 votes: "I just want to find 11,780 votes. Which is one more than we have." Trump hounded Raffensperger over the phone for an hour.

If Raffensperger had complied with Trump's request, Raffensperger would probably be in prison right now, but he refused Trump over and over. Raffensperger is certainly a hero as sure as Trump is an enemy of democracy, but would Raffensperger accept an award for his bravery?

Raffensperger's situation is complicated, because he probably fundamentally does not really believe in the will of the democratic masses or the Democratic Party. As a Republican, Raffensperger seems to lean more toward a corporatocracy and the political policies of wealthy people. Fortunately for the antihero, the U.S. and Georgia constitutions required secretaries of state to follow the law: "At the end of the day, President Trump came up short, but I had to be faithful to the Constitution. And that's what I swore an oath to do."

GENE MASON

Jacksonville

Teachers merit raise

Re the Arkansas governor candidate calling for higher teacher pay: Gov. Asa Hutchinson indicated earlier this year his desire to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $46,000; however, it will not be the focus for the special session next month because of a lack of majority support in the Legislature.

Candidate Chris Jones said in a press conference that "teachers are worth the investment" and "they deserve to know and see that they are a priority." His plan uses part of the $1.6 billion surplus the state has to provide teachers a pay raise. While he supported Hutchinson's plan, he promised to raise teacher pay to $50,000 by the end of his first term if elected, saying it's common sense to invest in our children's education and our teachers.

He also would pay a one-time bonus to teachers and staff of $1,000 to $2,500 each. The minimum salary for the coming school year is $36,000. Arkansas currently ranks near the bottom in minimum teacher salary compared to other states.

Republicans have said the special session isn't the time for this and that districts can use $500 million in federal covid relief for bonuses. Jones, however, said he would set up a program to address teacher shortages in rural areas.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders hadn't responded to a request for a comment, according to the Associated Press.

SHIRLEY CLAYPOOL

Hot Springs Village

Fitness center prized

I am a very longtime and frequent user of Jim Dailey Fitness Center. It has survived closure during the worst days of the pandemic to emerge a sparklingly clean, bright, and cheerful facility offering a great pool area, lots of exercise equipment and a variety of classes. Plus, it is a real financial bargain. The staff is friendly and efficient and really seems to care about the facility and its users.

I especially value it because it is one of the few places in Little Rock where people of all colors, ages, genders, and economic status mingle and get to know each other. My thanks to all who are responsible.

BETTINA BROWNSTEIN

Little Rock