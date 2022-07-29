Lightning kills 7 in village in India

LUCKNOW, India — Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, police said Thursday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week.

The farmers had taken shelter under trees during a drenching monsoon rain when they were struck by lightning Tuesday and died instantly.

The victims included four members of a family and some cattle grazers near the city of Kaushambi, according to police officer Hem Raj Meena.

The high death toll has prompted the government to issue new guidelines for how people can protect themselves during a lightning storm, said state government spokesperson Shishir Singh.

“People are dying more from lightning than rain-related incidents, though this is the time when people [typically] die of floods or other rain-related incidents,” Singh said.

India’s monsoon season runs from June through September.