LIVE! A Music Calendar

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will play for the final show of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum. The "ragtag collection of hippies, bohemians and musicians of no fixed ambition" will share their "country-rock and electric bluegrass" starting at 7 p.m. today. Tickets start at $15 for museum members, $17 for nonmembers; 18 and younger are free. Folk-rock duo The Creek Rocks will open. More information on the show is at crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. today at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets at usafband29july.eventbrite.com.

• Brick Fields will perform at 6 p.m. today for a dance at the American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. facebook.com/BrickFieldsMusic.

• Chris Stapleton peforms at 7 p.m. today with Elle King and Madeline Edwards at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. The show is sold out. waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts/chris-stapleton/

• A Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. today and picks back up at 4 p.m. Saturday with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• "Rhythms of the River" with Still on the Hill and Ozark Highballers starts at at 2 p.m. Saturday at the School House meeting rooms at 45 Church St. in Gilbert. The concert is free and in celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the Buffalo National River. digitalbuffalo.uark.edu.

• The Cate Brothers play at 5 p.m. Saturday for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

