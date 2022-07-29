



• "Jeopardy!" is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show -- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. They've been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek's replacement. Executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement this week that deals were signed with Bialik and Jennings "to be the hosts of Jeopardy! moving forward." "In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer," Davies said. Jennings, an all-time "Jeopardy!" champion, and actor Bialik ("Call Me Kat," "The Big Bang Theory") were among the guest hosts who filled in after Trebek's death from cancer in 2020 after hosting the show for 37 seasons. Jennings, who is also a "Jeopardy!" consulting producer, will kick off the new season in September and host the Tournament of Champions with past winners including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Ryan Long. During that period, Bialik will host "Celebrity Jeopardy!" on ABC in prime time. "When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship" and whatever else her commitment to "Call Me Kat" will allow for with "Jeopardy!" Davies said. "We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule," he said, adding that Bialik and Jennings "love and and respect this institution of a television program."

• Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal to settle allegations that she defrauded Spain's government of $15 million in taxes, her public relations team said this week. Shakira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," the firm Llorente y Cuenca said. Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence if found guilty of tax evasion. No trial date has been set. The public relations firm said Shakira has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts. The case hinges on where she lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors allege it was mostly in Spain even though her official residence was in the Bahamas. Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.





