Neighbors at town hall tell of flood experiences





The day Dora Jones could not get to her sister's house is not easily forgotten.

On a rainy day in May, Jones learned her nephew had died, but floodwaters blocked her from getting to his mother's home in the Deerfield neighborhood of southern Pine Bluff.

"I was at work," Jones recalled. "I could not get to her because of the flooding, and I work off of Hazel. She lives off of Olive. Trying to get home to let the family know, when I came down Olive and turned on 73rd, I wondered, 'Why are all these cars parked on 73rd? What's going on?'"

Both sides of her street were flooded, and that's why she couldn't drive onto it.

Jones is a member of the Deerfield Neighborhood Association, and when it floods in the area, just trying to get home can turn into a chore.

"When it floods, we have to park on 73rd, put on the boots and wade our way to our homes," she said.

How many blocks one has to walk on such a day depends how far back the cars are parked, she added.

Robert Little and his wife just happened to be out of town that weekend, but the couple joined forces with Jones to share their stories of flooding problems in the same neighborhood.

"They did a little work on the sewer system down there and the water doesn't sit as long as it did," Little said. "It runs off relatively easy, but it's that initial downpour that really gets it."

With a $32 million grant Pine Bluff received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture back in April, local and federal officials are going to work on substantially improving the drainage infrastructure in southeast Arkansas' largest city.

The city hosted a town hall meeting Thursday evening at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to gain feedback from residents who've been affected by stormwater in recent years. Jones handed five photos of the flood in her backyard to city and USDA officials when she made her public comments.

"It's an issue," she said. "It needs to be addressed. I'm grateful we were allocated the $32 million, and it's my fervent prayer that it's allocated properly."

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association requested funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provided $918 million to watershed projects across the country. Arkansas received $96 million of the funding, of which Pine Bluff received one-third.

Improving drainage in Pine Bluff has everything to do with the city's economic development and livelihood, Mayor Shirley Washington said. But how long before Pine Bluff will see tangible improvements can only be estimated.

Kalven Trice, a senior economist with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service and a Pine Bluff native, said the $32 million will cover all four phases of the city's watershed project. Phase I is a 6- to 12-month preliminary investigation conducted by the NRCS, Phase II is 18 to 24 months of planning, Phase III is another 18 to 24 months of design, and Phase IV is 2 to 5 years of construction depending on the complexity of the project, Trice said.

"We're trying to move on it as quickly as possible," Trice said.

Ward 3 Councilman Ivan Whitfield called the funding "a blessing for the entire city" but also asked the NRCS officials if they could be counted on long-term to help the city improve drainage.

Mike Sullivan, a state conservationist with the NRCS, assured Whitfield they'll work on the project "as long as it takes."

Said Trice: "Yeah, I'm committed."

Meanwhile, Kevin Harris, a University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service agent, offers advice to homeowners on how to improve drainage in their neighborhoods.

"I'm having to educate folks on cleaning debris in their yards," he said. "If we have a flood, all that will flood and clog up the stormwater drain."

Ward 4 Councilman Steven Mays also asked citizens to measure the time it takes stormwater to run off of their properties. The city is not flooding like it used to, he said, but when it does, Mays said, he believes it's because something is blocking off the water underground.

"We're on it in our subdivision," Jones said. "We keep our yards manicured. We don't stack up waste. If we need waste (managers) to come pick up branches or leaves or whatever, we know the schedule. So, for us to have to endure what we endure -- we pay taxes, too -- it's aggravating.

"It drives us crazy. It's frustrating, particularly. It would be different if we could get into our homes."





Kalven Trice of the Natural Resources Conservation Service delivers opening remarks during a town hall meeting on storm water drainage improvement Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





