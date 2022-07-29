ArcBest to release 2Q earnings report

Fort Smith-based ArcBest is expected to release second quarter earnings today before the market opens.

The trucking and logistics company is expected to book earnings of $3.95 a share for the quarter, based on an average estimate of 10 analysts, according to Yahoo Finance. An average estimate of seven analysts puts expected revenue of $1.37 billion.

A conference call with executives to discuss the results is planned for 8:30 a.m. at (800) 891-8357. The call will also be webcast live at the company's website arcb.com. A recorded playback of the call will be available through end of day on Sept. 15 at (800) 633-8284. The conference ID for the playback is 22019591.

The company handily beat earnings estimates and posted record profits in the pervious quarter.

ArcBest Shares closed at $87.68, up $5.95, or 7%, in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $56.40 and as high as $125.00 in the past year.

-- John Magsam

Walmart 'tiny stores' coming to campsites

Walmart Inc.'s new "tiny stores" will bring camping and other outdoor gear to vacationers staying in cabins run by hospitality startup Getaway, the companies said Thursday.

The General Store by Walmart is a mobile structure similar to Getaway's 140- to 200-square-foot cabins. Getaway clusters about 10 cabins into what it calls Getaway Outposts, each in popular vacation spots. Getaway plans to have 28 Outposts by the end of 2022.

Walmart will open its first tiny store next month in Wimberley, Texas, which is near Austin and San Antonio. Four more will open by year's end, including one at Getaway Ozark Highlands in Osceola, Mo.

Each cabin has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and outdoor campfire site. The General Store by Walmart will carry items from the Bentonville-based retailer such as hiking gear, cast-iron skillets, blankets and sunscreen.

The General Store will save guests from having to travel off the property if they forgot something they need, the companies said.

The General Stores will also carry products from small businesses in each community.

-- Serenah McKay

State index jumps 25.39 points for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 786.44, up 25.39.

"Equities rallied for a second consecutive day following a negative U.S. GDP report for the second quarter which reinforced the narrative that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of rate hikes as interest rate sensitive sectors including real estate and utilities outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.