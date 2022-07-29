NWA Restaurant News | Memphis’ Central BBQ, Wright’s in Rogers, The Shire Gastropub and more

A popular Memphis barbecue joint will move into the region next year.

Central BBQ will open in early 2023 at Fayetteville's new South Yard development, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled that South Yard will be home to Central BBQ's first location in Arkansas," said Jeremy Hudson, chief executive officer of Specialized Real Estate Group. "Central BBQ will be easily accessible through the Razorback Greenway and is an important partner in our effort to create unique, walkable places for our community."

The South Yard development will open later this year on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South School Avenue with food and entertainment venues, a new public park, office and retail space and more than 100 apartments, according to the release.

The restaurant will be the business' eighth location, the release states. All of the stores are in Memphis and Nashville, according to the company's website. Another location in Southaven, Miss., is also in the works.

"It wasn't a matter of 'if' but 'when' we would call Fayetteville home," said Brian Wyatt, chief operating officer of Central. "We could not be more thrilled to partner with the great team at Specialized to add some smoke to South Yard and the Fayetteville barbecue experience."

Central BBQ was founded in 2002 by Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp, who went from friends to business partners after competing in barbecue competitions like Memphis in May's World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, the release states.

Wright's Barbecue

Speaking of barbecue, Wright's Barbecue will be expanding its reach into Rogers soon.

It will be the business' third location after opening restaurants in Johnson and Bentonville since 2017.

Stay tuned! We'll have more updates on the new location next week.

The Shire Gastropub

A new pub in downtown Rogers opened recently at 117 W. Walnut St., the historic building formerly occupied by Moonbroch Brewing Company, which opened there in March 2019.

According to a sign outside the restaurant, the venue has new owners and managers.

The Shire Gastropub is now serving customers from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page.

The menu includes burgers and sandwiches, truffle fries and pork rinds, fish and chips, steak, salads and desserts.

A separate Sunday brunch menu features chorizo egg tacos, orange ricotta pancakes and chicken fried chicken.

A miniature arcade room, third floor lounge with pool tables and live music and event hosting are all in the plans, according to its website.

Jammin Java

Fayetteville's Jammin Java has moved to a different spot on the downtown square after years of business.

The coffee shop opened late last month at 1 W. Mountain St.

Customers can stop by for a coffee, frappuccino or smoothie from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

Whataburger

Whataburger broke ground at 2690 U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs earlier this week.

The restaurant will open in the winter and employ 100 people, according to the a news release.

It will be Northwest Arkansas' fifth location of the San Antonio-based fast food chain.

"We're proud to welcome Whataburger to the community and celebrate the groundbreaking of their new restaurant, right here in Siloam Springs," said Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Hulbert. "Beyond their delicious food, we know Whataburger has earned a reputation as a great employer and community asset, and we couldn't be happier to call them our new neighbors."

