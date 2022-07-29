MOTOR SPORTS

Driver cleared to practice

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared Thursday to practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his collapse after crashing at Iowa. Newgarden will be re-evaluated today after practice to determine if he can compete Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden was leading and headed to a sweep of the Iowa doubleheader Sunday when the suspension on his Team Penske car broke and he smashed hard into the wall. The driver from Nashville was evaluated in the Iowa medical center and cleared, but was required to undergo a second check Thursday by IndyCar officials at the speedway. But not long after leaving the care center, Newgarden lost consciousness and collapsed in the motorhome lot. He hit his head on the pavement, opening a wound, and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight.

GOLF

Rookie's 64 leads at LPGA

LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. Three players were tied for second with opening 65s. Lydia Ko went bogey-free for the 11th time this season in her fifth appearance at the Scottish Open, which leads into the LPGA Tour's final major of the season next week -- the Women's British Open at Muirfield. Celine Boutier and Lilia Vu also shot 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 3-under 69.

Crocker tames Hero course

Sean Crocker shot a course-record 9-under 63 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Hero Open on the European tour on Thursday. It was the American's lowest round on the tour, featuring eight birdies and an eagle at Fairmont St. Andrews -- just up the road from the storied Old Course where the British Open was held two weeks ago. Crocker went on a run of birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie from the third hole and had four birdies in five holes from No. 11.

BASEBALL

Mets trade for OF Naquin

The first-place New York Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night in a trade for two teenage minor leaguers. Cincinnati received outfielder Hector Rodriguez and right-hander Jose Acuna. Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with 7 home runs and 33 RBI in 56 games for the Reds, who are last in the NL Central. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday afternoon in a 7-6 loss to the Miami Marlins. As the NL East leaders look to add offense before Tuesday's trade deadline, he provides another left-handed bat and depth in an outfield that already includes All-Star right fielder Starling Marte, center fielder Brandon Nimmo and left fielder Mark Canha.

Mets reliever heads to IL

New York Mets reliever Drew Smith was put on the 15-day injured list Thursday because of a strained lat muscle in his right side. The move was retroactive to Monday, a day after Smith allowed an RBI double to San Diego's Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning. Smith got the win when the Mets rallied in the bottom half. A 28-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season with the Mets, Smith is 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 37 relief appearances. Smith had a 1.99 ERA in 29 appearances through June 24 but has an 8.68 ERA since while allowing runs in six of eight games. He has given up four home runs in those eight games. raising his season total to eight in 41 innings.

TENNIS

Top seed moves on

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz eased past Norbert Gombos 6-2, 6-3 to start the defense of his first ATP title at the Croatia Open on Thursday. The 19-year-old Spaniard became the second-youngest player this century to break into the top five in the rankings, which were announced Monday. Only Rafael Nadal did it at a younger age since 2000. The fifth-ranked Alcaraz, who lost in the final at the Hamburg European Open last week to Lorenzo Musetti, broke Gombos four times while saving all seven break points he faced. Alcaraz and Nadal are tied for most ATP titles this year -- four. He will play Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals. The Argentine beat French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1.

Thiem ousted in Austria

Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open on Thursday. Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed. The 28-year-old Thiem returned in March from a long-term wrist injury and has reached at least the quarterfinals in his last three tournaments.

Swiatek keeps winning

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her clay-court winning streak to 18 matches by defeating Gabriela Lee 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Poland Open on Thursday. The 21-year-old Pole has not lost on clay since the 2021 French Open quarterfinals. She improved to 48-4 this season. The two-time French Open champion produced a dominant display, hitting 25 winners while saving the single break point she faced. She will next play fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Kontaveit advances

Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced the quarterfinals at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova on Thursday. Kontaveit broke the Czech wild-card entry, who won the French Open junior title this year, at 3-3 in the second set and won the next two games. The second-ranked Estonian, who advanced to the final at last week's Hamburg European Open, will next face Anastasia Potapova after the seventh-seeded Russian overcame China's Lin Zhu 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Josef Newgarden drives during an IndyCar Series auto race, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Josef Newgarden holds the trophy after winning the IndyCar Series auto race Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

