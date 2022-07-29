100 years ago

July 29, 1922

• It was said yesterday that plans are being discussed in Little Rock for the formation of a society to combat the influence and activities of the Ku Klux Klan and that the purpose is to extend the new organization throughout the country. It was said, however, that no effort would be made to organize the society until after the primary of August 8, in order that the movement should not appear to be simply an effort to defeat the slate endorsed by the Klan. A declaration of Americanism has been prepared for the prospected members to sign.

50 years ago

July 29, 1972

• A Senate-House Conference Committee approved Friday the $4.4 million allocation to the Little Rock-North Little Rock Veterans Administration Hospital that had been voted earlier by the Senate for the planning and site acquisition for a new VA hospital to cost approximately $72 million. The new facility is expected to be located within the general area of the University of Arkansas Medical Center, with which the VA hospitals are allied closely.

25 years ago

July 29, 1997

• After nearly a month as head of the state department that serves the elderly, the poor and the disabled, Lee Frazier gives it this assessment:"We get an 'F' for design. We get an 'A' for trying to do what's right." Speaking Wednesday at a conference on mental health services for children, Frazier outlined for legislators and health-care providers some of his vision for the 8,000-employee Department of Human Services. ... Frazier got off to a good start with many legislators this month when he committed -- despite reduced federal spending -- to continue funding nine shelters for battered women, the Florence Crittenton Home for pregnant teen-agers, and Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect, which aims to stop child abuse. ... Frazier also told legislators that he wants insurance coverage afforded to people with mental illness on the same basis that it's provided with physical illnesses. Insurance companies successfully fought such legislation during the last session.

10 years ago

July 29, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- While the Colorado movie theater massacre does not meet the FBI's definition of terrorism, the behavior of the suspected gunman leading up to the tragedy was similar to that of a terrorist, a University of Arkansas professor said. ... James Holmes, charged Monday with 142 criminal counts, including 24 of first-degree murder, is accused in the July 20 rampage that left 12 people dead and 58 wounded in Aurora, Colo. Holmes began buying guns in Denver-area stores nearly two months before the shooting, according to police. He also received at least 50 packages in four months at his home and the University of Colorado-Denver, police said, and he purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition over the Internet. ... Brent Smith, sociology professor and author of the 1994 book "Terrorism in America: Pipe Bombs and Pipe Dreams," said the best deterrent for such an act of violence "lies in the development of national computerized databases of known terrorist precursor purchases and behaviors." ... All of the purchases may have been legal, Smith said, but their combination coupled with the report that Holmes acted strangely at a Colorado gun range in June could have been pieced together by an intelligence analyst using online purchase and behavior databases, he said.