Pine Bluff Prayer Rally focuses on Defeating Violence

Year 11 for the annual Pine Bluff Prayer Rally marks the beginning of the next decade of prayer for Pine Bluff. The work of prayer and the foundation for prayer has been established and the focus for 2022 is Defeating the Violence.

The 11th annual Pine Bluff Prayer Rally is set for Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. on the steps of the Pine Bluff Civic Center.

Because no other force, strategy from agencies of government, education, community, etc., can defeat violence, the prayer rally emphasizes that there is but one power, the power of God and His Word is the only way to defeat and exterminate the violence that has crept into the city of Pine Bluff and it is why Pine Bluff Prayer Rally #11, in 2022 will bring about a double infusion of effectual fervent prayer.

The Word of God is clear in so many ways:

"Righteousness exalts the nation, but sin is a reproach to any and all people," Proverbs 14:34.

"If my people who are called by my name would humble themselves and pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sins and heal their land," II Chronicles 7:14.

When the pandemic of the virus showed up, we did not know what to do. But we did something. Now with the clear acknowledgement of the "pandemic of the violence" we may not have known what to do in full command, but we now are clear.

Prayer and faith in the power of God is the greatest weapon, force, and power to defeat the violence. We will not tolerate the spirit of murder in our city.

We will work together from Pine Bluff and beyond with leaders and agencies who see prayer as the master key to this resolve.

The theme, DEFEATING THE VIOLENCE was first introduced at the Arkansas State Capitol on May 5 on the National Day of Prayer with National Day of Prayer leaders and governmental leaders, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The goal for Prayer Rally 11 is that Pine Bluff, during and beyond this prayer time, will unite in values that are biblically based that bring a more united city. This effort supports the values documented in the constitution as our nation declares itself to be "one nation under God."

Prayers of love and unity will be prayed for various spheres and influences to include: church, family, education, government as well as issues that focus on non-violence, the economy and overall betterment for the citizens in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

Joint-vision prayer ministries and leaders who are helping to bring this forward include our speaker, Minister Teresa Hogan of Fort Smith; the Rev. Arthur L. Hunt Jr., National Day of Prayer State Arkansas director, and others.

The vision of the prayer rally continues each day at the House of Bread Deliverance Church (Pine Bluff Prayer Center), 1501 W. Second Ave., the ministry's new location, with daily prayer at 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Saturday, and other prayer opportunities throughout the week.

•

Apostle Saint Mary Harris is the pastor of House of Bread Deliverance Church at Pine Bluff and founder, organizer, and spiritual overseer for the prayer rally. For information on how to connect, donate, or be a part of the ongoing prayer services contact Harris at (870) 872-2196 or visit www.houseofbreadark.org.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.