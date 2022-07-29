Arrests

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

• Felix Garcia, 43, of 50 Mountain View Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Garcia was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

• Ermilo Lopez-Ramirez, 44, of 1320 Crutcher St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez-Ramirez was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Darius Anderson, 31, of 2857 N. Seneca Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Anderson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Michael Evans, 34, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor. Evans was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Ernest Manley, 44, of 21415 Summers Mountain Road in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Manley was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Zachary Denham, 41, of 6203 W. Wheeler Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Denham was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.