Remington parent firm reports 1Q sales, profit up

Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Lonoke-based Remington Ammunition, said Thursday that its sales and profits rose in its fiscal first quarter, and plans for spinning off its ammo and outdoor brands into two separate companies are underway and on track.

The company reported profit for the quarter ended June 26 at $126 million, or $2.16 a share, compared with $102.7 million, or $1.71 per share, for the same period a year ago. Revenue for the first quarter stood at $802.6 million compared with $662.9 million for the year-ago quarter. The company beat analysts estimates for both profits and revenue.

In May, Vista Outdoor said it would spin off its sporting product segment, which includes its ammo brands including Remington and its outdoor product segment, a move expected to be completed sometime 2023.

"I am also confident in our future as we prepare to separate our Sporting Products and Outdoor Products segments into two independent, publicly-traded companies," Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor's chief executive officer said in a statement concerning the company's earnings. "Following the separation, each company will have size, scale, leading brands and a capital structure that will allow it to be successful and further unlock shareholder value."

Vista Outdoor shares closed at $29.80, up 77 cents, or nearly 3%. in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $26.68 and as high as $52.69 over the past year.

Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor formed in 2015 and now is made up of 39 outdoor brands, including, bicycles, camping gear, golf and skiing equipment, optics and ammunition makers. It purchased Remington Ammunition out of bankruptcy in late 2020 and employs more than 1,000 workers at its Arkansas plant.

Remington began production at the Lonoke facility in 1969. The operation includes 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space on 1,200 acres.