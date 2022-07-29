State police arrest 22 drug suspects in undercover probe

Arkansas State Police netted 22 suspected drug dealers through an 11-month-long undercover operation centered on Forrest City, according to a Thursday news release.

Authorities are still looking for eight suspects who evaded capture. The operation, which began in August 2021, specifically targeted people suspected of selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Undercover agents identified the alleged dealers in part by buying drugs from them, with more than 5 pounds of narcotics purchased from all 30 of the listed suspects during the course of the operation.

Approximately 60 state troopers, assisted by personnel from numerous other law enforcement agencies, served arrest warrants when the time came to round up the suspects.

"This investigation and subsequent arrests demonstrate the commitment of the Arkansas State Police to remove drug dealers from our communities and cut off the supply of the worst and most dangerous narcotics being funneled into Arkansas," state police director Col. Bill Bryant said in the release.

The 22 arrested suspects were held at the Cross County jail in Wynne on Thursday.

Police had charged but were still trying to arrest Marco Lee, 31; Ronald Williams, 30; Freshawn Dosty, 25; Diante Russell, 31; Romero Barber, 30; Robert Smith, 31; and Tyrek Anderson, 22, all of Forrest City, and Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt.