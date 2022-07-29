State reports on patrol car fatality

SPARTA, Ga. — State investigators looking into the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a patrol car after her arrest have concluded that deputies never closed the car’s back door.

Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County sheriff’s office July 15 and died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Grier was arrested after sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Sparta, the bureau said.

Bureau of Investigation agents concluded the rear passenger-side door of the patrol car was never closed, though a deputy thought he had done so.

The bureau did not say why deputies were called to the home or why Grier was arrested. Her family has hired prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, who said Grier was taken into custody after a mental health crisis.

“Brianna Grier was a beautiful young mother who should still be alive. It is the responsibility of law enforcement to keep everyone in their custody safe and alive, including when there is a mental health crisis,” Crump said. “Brianna’s family had faith in law enforcement to get her the help she needed, and now they are being forced to grieve her completely unnecessary death.” Crump said his team will investigate what failures caused Grier to fall out of the car while it was moving and suffer a fatal brain injury.

Her hands were handcuffed in front of her body and she was not wearing a seatbelt.