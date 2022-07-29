FOOTBALL

Ryan Yurachek to Austin Peay

Ryan Yurachek, son of University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, has taken a position as tight ends coach on the staff at Austin Peay for Coach Scotty Walden, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Yurachek, a standout tight end at Marshall, has been serving as an offensive graduate assistant for Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and coordinator Kendal Briles since January 2020 after signing free agent deals with the Oakland Raiders (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2019).

Yurachek had 143 career receptions for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns while playing for the Thundering Herd from 2014-17.

Austin Peay had not officially announced Yurachek's hiring as of Thursday evening. Should he join the Governors' staff, he will be working alongside co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UALR's Sanders moving to associate head coach

UALR Coach Chris Curry announced the promotion of Noah Sanders to associate head coach Thursday. Sanders spent the previous three seasons as the program's recruiting coordinator.

Sanders is entering his sixth year with the Trojans. A graduate of Arkansas-Monticello, Sanders is the second-longest tenured coach on the UALR staff and previously coached at Crowder College and Arkansas State before joining the Trojans.

ATU's Miner inks deal with MLB Draft League

Former Arkansas Tech all-Great American Conference pitcher Patrick Miner signed a deal with the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League earlier this month to continue his playing career.

Miner made his debut for West Virginia on July 23 and pitched four innings, did not issue a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

In his senior season at Tech, Miner struck out 84 in 82 2/3 innings. He appeared in 14 games and is the fifth Wonder Boy to reach the 200 career strikeout milestone.

The MLB Draft League, which was created during Major League Baseball's restructuring of the minor league system two years ago, began play in 2021 and is designed to showcase top draft-eligible prospects from the college ranks.

BASKETBALL

UA-Fort Smith announces men's schedule

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball schedule has been released, with the Lions scheduled to play 28 regular season games.

The slate will feature six nonconference games and 22 Lone Star Conference matchups. It also features the Lone Star/Rocky Mountain Challenge as well as a Thanksgiving Classic.

The season opener is scheduled for Nov. 11 against Black Hills (S.D.) State in a neutral site game at Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Okla. The Lions will take on Metro State-Denver the following day.

UAFS's home opener Nov. 17 against University of the Ozarks followed by a trip to Henderson State on Nov. 19.

Lone Star Conference play begins with one of the toughest road trips of the season on Dec. 1 and 3, with the Lions set to travel to West Texas A&M and Lubbock Christian, respectively. The first home conference game is Dec. 8 against Angelo State.

The Lone Star Conference Tournament scheduled for March 2-5 in Frisco, Texas, with the NCAA II South Central Regional set for March 11-14.