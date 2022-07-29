Forecasters: Substantial rain across Arkansas to bring relief from heat over the weekend

Significant rain expected over the weekend will bring temporary relief from the triple-digit temperatures for most parts of Arkansas starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said a frontal boundary across the state Friday will meander north through the afternoon and into the weekend.

“There’s plenty of moisture in the area and this afternoon, especially with the heating, the frontal boundary is going to become quite a bit more unstable,” Shelton said. “So, that’s going to allow the showers and thunderstorms to develop across the state, kind of like what we’ve been seeing for the last couple of days.”

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected for a large part of the state over the weekend, bringing appreciable rainfall. According to a tweet from the weather service, one to three or more inches of rain could occur in northern Arkansas through Sunday. Shelton said continuous thunderstorms could lead to a slight chance of localized flooding issues, particularly in northern and Central Arkansas. Damaging winds are the main concern with potential severe thunderstorms.

The meteorologist said these showers will provide Arkansas relief from the heat only during the weekend.

“On Monday, we’re looking at probably less than a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. The higher amounts will be in eastern Arkansas. By Monday we’re not looking at great rain chances or any high accumulations,” Shelton said.

High temperatures will return at the beginning of next week. Heat index values are expected to reach at least 105 degrees in parts of the state by Tuesday, the weather service said.