FYI 'Annie Jr.' WHAT -- Arts Live Theatre will present "Annie Jr.," based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, featuring Daddy Warbucks, Grace Farrell, Miss Hannigan, Annie, Annie's friends at the orphanage and more. WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday WHERE -- University of Arkansas Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville TICKETS -- $12-$15 INFO -- artslivetheatre.com FYI -- Performances are 60 minutes. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance. General, non-reserved seating. Arts Live Theater presents “Annie Jr.,” based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, featuring Daddy Warbucks, Grace Farrell, Miss Hannigan, Annie, Annie’s friends at the orphanage and more. (Courtesy Photo)



Print Headline: Sun Will Come Up This Weekend For Arts Live Theatre’s ‘Annie Jr.’

