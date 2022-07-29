Sections
Sun Will Come Up This Weekend For Arts Live Theatre’s ‘Annie Jr.’

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Performances of “Annie Jr.” by Arts Live Theatre will be at 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of Arkansas Global Campus in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

FYI

'Annie Jr.'

WHAT -- Arts Live Theatre will present "Annie Jr.," based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, featuring Daddy Warbucks, Grace Farrell, Miss Hannigan, Annie, Annie's friends at the orphanage and more.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- University of Arkansas Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville

TICKETS -- $12-$15

INFO -- artslivetheatre.com

FYI -- Performances are 60 minutes. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance. General, non-reserved seating.

  photo  Arts Live Theater presents “Annie Jr.,” based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, featuring Daddy Warbucks, Grace Farrell, Miss Hannigan, Annie, Annie’s friends at the orphanage and more. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Sun Will Come Up This Weekend For Arts Live Theatre’s ‘Annie Jr.’

