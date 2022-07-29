Sun Will Come Up This Weekend For Arts Live Theatre’s ‘Annie Jr.’

FYI
'Annie Jr.'
WHAT -- Arts Live Theatre will present "Annie Jr.," based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, featuring Daddy Warbucks, Grace Farrell, Miss Hannigan, Annie, Annie's friends at the orphanage and more.
WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE -- University of Arkansas Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville
TICKETS -- $12-$15
INFO -- artslivetheatre.com
FYI -- Performances are 60 minutes. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance. General, non-reserved seating.