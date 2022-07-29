Texas League baseball

DRILLERS 4, TRAVELERS 2

Tulsa Drillers starter Bobby Miller (5-4) struck out 11 in 6 innings, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits with no walks, as the Drillers downed the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night before an announced crowd of 4,927 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Drillers scored three runs in the bottom of the first on Brandon Lewis’ two-run home run and an RBI double by Leonel Valera.

The Travs’ only runs came in the fifth on Riley Unroe’s two-run home run to right field that drove in Kaden Polcovich, who had doubled. It was Unroe’s fourth home run of the season.

Travelers starter Emerson Hancock (2-3) also had a quality start in suffering the loss. He struck out 9 while giving up 3 runs on 4 hits with 1 walk over 7 innings. Tulsa’s Guillermo Zuniga pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 11th save.

WIND SURGE 10, NATURALS 2

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the Wichita Wind Surge rocked the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for 10 runs on 10 hits and cruised to the victory Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,594 at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

The Naturals picked up two runs in the first off Wind Surge starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (3-4). Logan Porter’s RBI single drove in Tucker Bradley, and Nick Loftin scored when Robbie Glendinning ground into a double play.

Three of Northwest Arkansas’ five total hits came in the first inning. The Naturals’ only other hits were a single by Bradley in the third and Jake Means’ double in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Wichita had three home runs — Andrew Bechtold’s solo shot in the second and three-run homers by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the third and Edouard Julien in the seventh. Nats starter Jonathan Bowlan (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks in 3 2/3 innings. Gipson-Long allowed 1 more hit over his 7 innings and struck out 6.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Tulsa 4, Arkansas 2

Wichita 10, NW Arkansas 2

Midland 6, San Antonio 5

Springfield 9, Frisco 4

Amarillo 15, Corpus Christi 2

TODAY’S Games All times Central

San Antonio at Midland, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.



