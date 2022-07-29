Texas recruit likes how Arkansas uses tight end





The University of Arkansas football program will host approximately 25 prospects Saturday, the last big gathering of recruits until the Razorbacks kick off the season against Cincinnati on Sept. 3.

Included in that number of prospects expected to visit for the Tailgate on the Hill gathering is Davon Mitchell, one of the nation's top sophomore tight ends.

The recruiting event will made up of mainly Arkansas commitments in the 2023 class, but some underclassmen like Mitchell will also be on hand.

Mitchell, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Allen, Texas, will be making his second trip to Fayetteville in a little over a month after first visiting the Hogs on June 18.

"I really like it," he said. "Arkansas, I can see myself there one day."

Mitchell has 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and others.

Mitchell, who's being recruited by Razorbacks tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, explained why his first trip to Arkansas stood out.

"The coaching staff, the facility, they taught me the different ways how they use the tight end," Mitchell said. "They use the tight end every well. That's something I liked."

He first visited the Hogs during a prospect camp and was able to mix and mingle with several Razorback players working the camp.

"There were certain players out there and they gave us some advice," Mitchell said. "It was kind of cool that some of the players would come out and talk to us."

Being a 2025 prospect, Mitchell said he is somewhat surprised by having so many scholarship offers at this point of his recruitment.

"I didn't know it was going to be like this," Mitchell said. "It's crazy, but I'm grateful every day."

His teammate, ESPN 4-star junior quarterback Michael Hawkins, visited with him in June and will return with Mitchell on Saturday. Both will be accompanied by their fathers.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming met with Mitchell and Hawkins while visiting the school.

"Mitchell is an excellent athlete good hands and he runs well," Lemming said. "He will be 250 pounds at some point and should be a national recruit in his class."

Mitchell said he communicates with Loggains once or twice a month.

"He's pretty cool and a good coach," Mitchell said. "When I first got there, he just kept it 100 with me. Told me how everything was going to be. That's something I really like about him."

While his recruiting process is in the early stages, Mitchell said the Hogs stand out.

"Arkansas is one of my top schools right now," he said.

Another visit

Arkansas defensive line commitment Kaleb James will be making his eighth trip to Fayetteville since about a year ago for Tailgate on the Hill.

James, 6-4, 250 pounds, of Mansfield, Texas, picked the Razorbacks in January over more than 20 other scholarship offers, including ones from Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

James said Coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams, along with director of football relations Maddie Pool and director of football management and NFL liaison Charlie Williams help make him feel at home.

"They are all just great, real genuine people who seem to care very much," James said. "Every single time I visit, I definitely feel genuinely cared about and wanted."

