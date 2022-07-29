This date in baseball

July 29

1908 Rube Waddell struck out 16, sending the St. Louis Browns past the Philadelphia A's 5-4.

1911 Joe Wood of the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Browns with a 5-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader. Wood fanned 12 and allowed 3 baserunners on 2 walks and a hit batsman.

1915 Honus Wagner, 41, became the oldest player to hit a grand slam as Pittsburgh beat Brooklyn 8-2. The grand slam was an inside-the-park home run. Wagner remained the record holder until 1985, when Tony Perez hit one the day before his 43rd birthday.

1928 The Cleveland Indians scored eight runs in the first inning and nine more in the second and went on to beat the New York Yankees 24-6 at Dunn Field. Johnny Hodapp singled twice in the second and sixth innings.

1936 The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 22-7 in the first game of a doubleheader, then lost the second game 5-4.

1955 Smoky Burgess of the Cincinnati Reds hit three home runs and drove in nine runs in a 16-5 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Crosley Field.

1968 George Culver of the Cincinnati Reds pitched a 6-1 no-hitter against the Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia.

1983 Steve Garvey of the San Diego Padres ended his National League record of 1,207 consecutive games. The streak ended when he dislocated his thumb in a collision with Atlanta pitcher Pascual Perez while trying to score.

2000 Eddie Taubensee hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the ninth and homered again in the 11th to lead Cincinnati to a 4-3 win over Montreal.

2001 Craig Monroe hit a home run in his first major league at-bat and the Texas Rangers beat Tampa Bay 2-0.

2003 Boston's Bill Mueller became the first player in major league history to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate in a game and connected for three home runs in a 14-7 win at Texas.

2006 Tomas Perez tied a major league record with four doubles, going 5 for 5 and leading the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to a 19-6 rout of the New York Yankees.

2010 Anibal Sanchez pitched a one-hitter, leading the Florida Marlins past the San Francisco Giants 5-0. Sanchez retired his first 13 batters and matched a career high with eight strikeouts.

2018 The Hall of Fame inducted one of the largest classes in its history. Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jack Morris, Jim Thome and Alan Trammell were honored.

-- The Associated Press