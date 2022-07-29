Trial set for former teacher facing child porn charges

EL DORADO -- The trial for a former Sheridan High School teacher accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to an under-aged Union County resident is set for Sept. 26, according to court records.

David Brent Miller, 40, of Little Rock was charged in October 2020 with pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony; and computer child pornography, a Class B felony.

Miller also faces charges in Pulaski County of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Those charges stem from Miller's Union County case and charges center around an alleged series of sexually explicit videos, texts and pictures he sent to a 15-year-old Union County resident on the chat and photo app Snapchat.

The explicit conversation was eventually continued by a Union County sheriff's office investigator after the victim notified their parents, according to court records.