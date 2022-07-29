2 road fatalities reported Thursday in south Arkansas

Two people died on Thursday just north of the Louisiana state line while operating their vehicles, according to reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Lakisha S. Phillips, 33, of Oak Grove and Jackie R. Canfield, 64, of Huttig were pronounced dead Thursday.

Phillips was reportedly northbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Arkansas 159 south of Eudora, at a location south of Old Kilbourne Road and about 5 miles north of Louisiana in southeast Arkansas.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Phillips attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve at around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, but the Impala entered the southbound lane for a short distance.

The Impala then reentered the northbound lane but was spinning clockwise, according to the report. Authorities said the vehicle exited the roadway into a ditch, overturned and came to rest upside down.

Phillips died at the scene, the report states. Officials say the road was dry and the weather was cloudy.

Phillips' accident happened about 75 miles east of the incident involving Canfield.

At an unspecified time Thursday, Canfield's 1990 Mercury was traveling west on Olin Avenue in Huttig, about 35 miles east of El Dorado in Union County, when it ran off the north side of the road. According to a report from the Union County sheriff's office, the Mercury traveled about 380 feet before coming to a rest.

Canfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The report says the weather was clear and the roads were dry.