Troopers jail man sought in killings

Arkansas State Police on Thursday evening arrested a Tennessee man wanted by Memphis police in a double murder that happened earlier in the day, according to a news release.

Troopers arrested Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tenn., in the parking lot of a convenience store in Hope about 12:20 p.m., shortly after spotting a vehicle on Interstate 30 that matched a description from Memphis police.

Salgado was wanted by Memphis police as a suspect in the killings of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son. Police think they were killed about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, though the cause of death was not listed in the release.

State police investigators say they recovered evidence at the scene of the arrest that they think may be related to the murders.

Salgado was held Thursday night in the Hempstead County jail for Memphis police.