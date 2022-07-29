U.S. economy shrinks again in 2nd quarter

A key measure of U.S. economic output fell for the second straight quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday, raising fears that the United States is entering a recession -- or perhaps that one has already begun.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, fell 0.2% in the second quarter, the equivalent of a 0.9% annual rate of decline. The GDP offers the broadest gauge of the economy.

The 0.2% decline came after a contraction of 0.4% in the first three months of the year -- meaning that by one common but unofficial definition, the U.S. economy has entered a recession a mere two years after it emerged from the last one.

But most economists still don't think the economy meets the formal definition of a recession, which is based on a broader set of indicators including measures of income, spending and employment.

The GDP data itself will be revised in the months ahead. The data released Thursday come at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher loan costs.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second-straight time in its push to conquer the worst inflation in four decades.

The Fed is hoping to achieve a notoriously difficult "soft landing": An economic slowdown that manages to rein in rocketing prices without triggering a recession.

Surging inflation and fear of a recession have eroded consumer confidence and stirred anxiety about the economy, which is sending frustratingly mixed signals.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and many economists have said that while the economy is showing some weakening, they doubt it's in recession.

"We actually think we need a period of growth below potential in order to create some slack so that the supply side can catch up," Powell said Wednesday. "We also think that there will be, in all likelihood, some softening in labor-market conditions."

Economists point, in particular, to a still-robust labor market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6% unemployment rate, to suggest that a recession, if one does occur, isn't here yet.

Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, for example, expects economic growth to slow to 1.9% this year and 1.1% in 2023.

"We are expecting the economy to slow quite sharply," Boussour said. "The key question is: What happens in the second half of the year and where does that leave the economy?"

In a statement, President Joe Biden downplayed the sour GDP news, also pointing to continued low unemployment and strong hiring.

"Coming off of last year's historic economic growth -- and regaining all the private-sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis -- it's no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," Biden said. "But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure."

The government's first of three estimates of GDP for the April-June quarter marked a drastic weakening from the 5.7% growth the economy achieved last year. That was the fastest calendar-year expansion since 1984, reflecting how vigorously the economy roared back from the brief but brutal pandemic recession of 2020.

But since then, the combination of mounting prices and higher borrowing costs have taken a toll.

The Labor Department's consumer price index rose to 9.1% in June from a year earlier, a pace not matched since 1981. And despite widespread pay raises, prices are surging faster than wages. In June, average hourly earnings, after adjusting for inflation, slid 3.6% from a year earlier, the 15th-straight year-over-year drop.

Americans are still spending, though more tepidly. Thursday's report showed that consumer spending rose at a 1% annual pace from April through June, down from 1.8% in the first quarter and 2.5% in the final three months of 2021.

Spending on goods like appliances and furniture, which had soared while Americans were sheltering at home early in the pandemic, dropped at a 4.4% annual rate last quarter. But spending on services, like airline trips and dinners out, rose at a 4.1% rate, indicating that millions of consumers are venturing out more.

Before accounting for surging prices, the economy actually grew at a 7.8% annual pace in the April-June quarter. But inflation wiped out that gain and then some to produce a negative GDP number.

Against that backdrop, Americans are losing confidence. Their assessment of economic conditions six months from now has reached its lowest point since 2013, according to the Conference Board, a research group.

The Fed's rate increases have already led to higher rates on credit cards and auto loans and to a doubling of the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage in the past year, to 5.5%. Home sales, which are especially sensitive to interest rate changes, have tumbled.

Higher borrowing rates have clobbered home construction.

Residential investment plunged at a 14% annual pace, the largest decline since the start of the pandemic and reflective of how high borrowing costs, along with rapid inflation, have squeezed the housing market. Sales have been falling for months, and builders are increasingly downbeat about future demand.

Major retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. have lowered their profit forecasts, and a slew of tech companies, including Shopify Inc., have announced plans in recent weeks to cut workers. Others, like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are slowing hiring.

General Motors, meanwhile, reported a 40% drop in quarterly profits and announced plans to curb hiring. Other major employers -- including Ford Motor, 7-Eleven and Shopify -- are going even further, announcing hundreds, even thousands, of layoffs.

The definition of recession that is most widely accepted is the one determined by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a group of economists whose Business Cycle Dating Committee defines a recession as "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months."

The committee assesses a range of factors before publicly declaring the death of an economic expansion and the birth of a recession -- and it often does so well after the fact.

"If we aren't yet in a recession, we soon will be," said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist for the economic consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc. "An economy rapidly losing momentum combined with aggressive monetary tightening is not a recipe for a soft landing or any other type of happy ending."

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Casselman of The New York Times, Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post, Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.